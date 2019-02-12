10 beautiful flower bouquets you can get in time for Valentine’s Day thanks to Amazon Prime

By
Amir Ismael, Business Insider US
-

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The benefits of Amazon Prime go far beyond free two-day shipping, but the fast delivery times are extremely helpful for last-minute holiday shopping – and this Valentine’s Day it can surely get you out of a jam.

Whether you completely forgot Valentine’s Day was this Thursday or you’ve been putting it off like the procrastinator you are, there’s still time to get a beautiful bouquet of flowers delivered to that special someone on Amazon.

With everything from classic red roses to colorful assortments with a variety of flowers, you’ll save yourself the embarrassment of showing up with cheap, shriveled up flowers from a gas station or pharmacy.

Shop Prime-eligible flower arrangements on Amazon here.

Check out some of the best available bouquets, below:

Classic red roses

Benchmark Bouquets Two-Dozen Red Roses with Vase, $55.95

An assortment of rainbow roses

Bechmark Bouquets Two Dozen Rainbow Roses, $52.26

White hydrangeas

KaBloom Valentine’s Day Collection: Colombian Hydrangeas with Vase, $30.98

A bouquet of red roses and alstroemeria

Benchmark Bouquets Roses and Alstroemeria with Vase, $47.75

Yellow roses for a friend

KaBloom Valentine’s Day Collection: 12 Yellow Roses, $33

Pink roses and white hydrangeas

KaBloom Let Them Eat Cake Bouquet (Pink Roses and White Hydrangeas) with Vase, $47.88

Red roses and blue orchids

KaBloom Valentine’s Day Collection: Red Roses and Blue Orchids with Vase, $31.79

A unique bouquet of purple roses

Farm2Door Wholesale Roses 25 Purple Roses, $40.69

A mixed bouquet including roses, daisies, and more

Blooms2Door Sweet Tootsie Mixed Bouquet with Vase, $45.73

Orange roses and sunflowers

Blooms2Door Valentine’s Day Sunset Serenity Bouquet with Vase, $47.29