10 awesome food gifts to give your Valentine this year

If your Valentine loves to cook or just appreciates decadent chocolate truffles or a good bottle of wine, you’ve come to the right place.

These 10 Valentine’s Day gift ideas cover everything from rosé-flavored sweets to couples’ cooking classes.

Valentine’s Day is only a few days away. If you haven’t picked up a present for your special someone yet, well, you’d better get on that soon.

Jewelry, flowers, and sentimental presents are all great ideas, but a food-themed gift will melt their heart and delight their taste buds. As a bonus, food is meant to be shared, so it’s a gift you can both enjoy. Whether you’re looking for a simple box of chocolates or an innovative gadget that’ll transform their time spent in the kitchen, you’ll find a great gift for your Valentine here.

February 14 is approaching fast, so we’ve added shipping information so you can ensure your gift will arrive on time.

Dessert for two

source Milk Bar

Milk Bar is famous for its inventive baked goods, and its Valentine’s Day-themed cake-and-truffle combo is definitely a showstopper. Featuring the sweet shop’s Chocolate Raspberry Jam Cake and Chocolate B’Day Truffles, the Chocolate Lover package – like all Milk Bar orders over $50 – ships free nationwide through Thursday, February 13.

May not arrive in time for Valentine’s Day with standard shipping.

A Himalayan salt block

source Crate & Barrel

Also known as a salt tile, this slab of pink Himalayan sea salt imparts a subtle salty bite to seafood, meat, and vegetables (and makes a perfect present for the budding grillmaster in your life). When you consider all of the delicious meals your Valentine could cook – and, hopefully, share – on this display-worthy block, it’s really a gift for you, too.

May not arrive in time for Valentine’s Day with standard shipping. You can add Premium shipping for $23.90 and orders placed by noon CT will be delivered in two business days.

A wine subscription

source Winc

This Valentine’s Day, set the mood with a really great bottle of wine. Winc selects and sends at least three bottles a month based on each members’ preferences, so this gift can double as a great way to stock their wine rack.

Cooking classes

source Sur La Table

Give date night a unique twist by enrolling in one of Sur La Table’s cooking classes.

A smart kitchen scale

source Amazon

If your partner is the chef of the relationship, they’ll love this high-tech scale. It comes with an app that can tell when enough flour, sugar, and spice have been added to a recipe, and will save home cooks the trouble of using multiple bowls and measuring cups.

Eligible for two-day shipping with Amazon Prime.

A cheese tower

source Murray’s Cheese

What could be more than romantic than the gift of dairy? If your Valentine is more into savory snacks than sweets, skip the chocolates and surprise them with a tower of cheese from New York City-based cheesemonger Murray’s. Some sample stacks: The Petit Trois (“a base of truffle-studded Basque cow’s milk, a sweet, creamy round of Murray’s Delice, and a tiny topper of bold, savory Petit Epoisses”) and The Sweetheart Tower (“sweet and nutty Hollander…stacked with a bright wheel of brie, and topped off with the earthy delights of a small, adorably wrinkled round).

Place your order by Wednesday, 2/12 at 3:00 pm EST for delivery by Friday.

Heart-shaped truffles

source Food52

No Valentine’s Day celebration is complete without heart-shaped truffles.

May arrive after Valentine’s Day with standard shipping depending on your location. For $40, and if you order by 12 pm on February 12, Overnight Express shipping guarantees your package will arrive by Valentine’s Day.

A punny card

source Etsy

Here’s a punny card that will make them smile.

Takes 1-3 days for shipping, may arrive after Valentine’s Day.

A cookbook for couples

source Amazon

America’s Test Kitchen compiled 650 of its favorite recipes into a comprehensive book. Best of all, the kitchen rejiggered each recipe to serve two.

Eligible for two-day shipping with Amazon Prime.

A HelloFresh meal subscription

source Hello Fresh

Anyone who lives with their partner might want to consider getting them a cooking subscription service. Each HelloFresh box includes easy-to-follow recipes and incredibly fresh ingredients, so it’s a great option for any skill level.

