21 cute Valentine’s Day gift ideas for kids

- Pottery Barn Kids
You found the perfect gift for your partner – now it’s time to find something special for your little one. As a parent, you show your kids you love them every day with your kindness, support, and all that good stuff, but Valentine’s Day is a unique time to show your little ones you love them with some good old-fashioned gifting.
Whether you’re looking for a gift for a newborn, a rambunctious toddler, or an intelligent elementary-schooler, we’ve got you covered. We rounded up 21 Valentine’s Day gifts that work for all different kinds of kids – think books, crafts, and lots of sugary treats.
Keep reading for 21 Valentine’s Day gifts that any kid will love:
An adorable new stuffed animal
- Brooklinen
Lulu the Llama, available at Brooklinen, $38
Brooklinen’s aptly and adorably named baby line, Brooklittles, has everything you need to make the cutest nursery ever, including this soft and cuddly stuffed animal that your little one will love snuggling with.
A festive pair of pajamas
- Primary
Rainbow Heart PJ Top, available at Primary, $16
Rainbow Heart PJ Pant, available at Primary, $16
Any kid will love getting these cozy pajamas with a festive twist in the form of lots and lots of colorful hearts.
A personalized name puzzle
- Etsy
Personalized Wooden Name Puzzle, available at Etsy, from $23.44
This puzzle is a nice piece of decor, fun game, and keepsake all in one. It’s an especially sweet gift for little ones that are learning how to spell their own name.
A giant coloring poster
- Etsy
“My Little House” Giant Coloring Poster, available at Etsy, $14.54
This poster takes all of the fun of a coloring book and super-sizes it. It’s also a safe way to let kids color on the walls, without actually coloring the walls.
A cookie decorating kit
- Target
Archer Farms Valentines Sugar Cookie Kit, available at Target, $4.99
Is there anything kids love more than sugar? They can let their creativity shine by decorating their own cookie with icing and sprinkles and then enjoy the sweet treat.
A tin of thinking putty
- Amazon
Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty “Love is in the Air” Tin, available at Amazon, $6.99
A bouquet of roses is a beautiful gift, but not one that most kids really want. Instead, give them this glittery thinking putty that smells like the fragrant flowers. It’s a lot more fun for them to play with.
A cute, fuzzy, and festive purse
- Target
Cat & Jack Furry Heart Crossbody Bag, available at Target, $9.99
Your little fashionista will love toting around their new crossbody bag. The fuzzy pink heart is an adorable addition to all of their outfits, but is particularly festive for Valentine’s Day.
A DIY necklace-making kit
- Target
Color My Heart Pendant Necklace Craft Kit (set of 6), available at Target, $21.97
Creative kiddos will love this crafty necklace-making kit. With paint, markers, and lots of rainbow string, they can decorate and wear their own festive heart pendants.
A snuggly teddy that turns into a hoodie
- Cubcoats
Cubcoats hoodies, available at Cubcoats, from $45
What looks like an adorable stuffed animal at first glance can be rolled out into a full-sized, fuzzy hoodie. Kids will be so excited when they realize they can take their favorite snuggly toy with them everywhere they go.
A festive and funny book
- Amazon
“Junie B. Jones and the Mushy Gushy Valentime” by Barbara Park, available at Amazon, $4.99
Junie B. Jones is an iconic and hilarious Kindergartner that kids love. Little ones have been reading her series for over 25 years! Any tiny bookworm will love working on their reading skills with this funny story about Junie B. Jones navigating “Valentime’s Day”.
The comfiest wool sneakers
- Allbirds
Smallbirds Wool Runners, available at Allbirds, $55
Little kids will love getting to wear the same shoes as the big kids. Not only are Smallbirds adorable, they’re comfortable enough to keep up with your kids’ energetic adventures.
Crayons that are customized with their name
- Etsy
Personalized Rainbow Name Crayons, available at Etsy, from $19.95
Coloring gets a lot more fun with these giant rainbow crayons that spell out their name.
A challenging LEGO set
- Amazon
LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle, available at Amazon, $55.99
This LEGO set is a challenging and fun way for kids to work on their building and problem-solving skills.
A heartfelt book you’ve filled out
- Uncommon Goods
“What I Love About You by Me” Book, available at Uncommon Goods, $10
Give your kid a book filled with all of the reasons you love and appreciate them. They can look back on it whenever they need a little reminder that they’re awesome.
The cutest little mittens
- Etsy
Valentine Red Hearts Crochet Mittens, available at Etsy, $14
These adorable mittens will keep their little hands toasty on cold days, plus the red heart applique add a festive touch.
An inspiring poster
- Uncommon Goods
Heroic Girls in Books Poster, available at Uncommon Goods, $29
Inspire your kids, no matter their gender, with this cute poster, featuring 100 inspiring women characters from great books.
A personalized apron
- Pottery Barn Kids
Gingham Heart Apron, available at Pottery Barn Kids, $19.50
Aspiring chefs and bakers alike will love receiving their very own apron. It’s the perfect accessory your sous chef needs to help out in the kitchen.
A fuzzy, decorative pillow
- Pottery Barn Kids
Fur Heart Decorative Pillow, available at Pottery Barn Kids, $31
Show your kids you “heart” them with this heart-shaped decorative pillow that adds a warm and fuzzy touch to their bed.
A meme-inspired singing pillow
- Amazon
WowWee Baby Shark Official Song Cube, available at Amazon, $7.99
Your kid is constantly singing a song about baby sharks – you don’t know why, but it seems like they’re really into it. Give them this plush cube that sings four different versions of “Baby Shark” so they can listen to the viral song all the time (hopefully you won’t go too crazy having to hear it even more).
A fancy set of candy
- Sugarfina Instagram
Custom Candy Bento Box, available at Sugarfina, from $26
Let’s face it, most kids will probably eat any kind of candy you put in front of them – so you don’t need to spend a lot on this one. Still, these Sugarfina Bento Boxes are too sweet to resist. Just make sure you’re cognizant of what you put in your box – some of these flavors are actually infused with alcohol!
A ball full of surprises
- Amazon
L.O.L. Surprise Glam Glitter Series Doll, available at Amazon, $10.99
This ball full of surprises was one of Amazon’s hottest toys for the holiday season. When they open this up they’ll find seven unique surprises including a glam glitter doll and lots of accessories.