21 cute Valentine’s Day gift ideas for kids

caption Your sous chef will love this personalized apron. source Pottery Barn Kids

You found the perfect gift for your partner – now it’s time to find something special for your little one. As a parent, you show your kids you love them every day with your kindness, support, and all that good stuff, but Valentine’s Day is a unique time to show your little ones you love them with some good old-fashioned gifting.

Whether you’re looking for a gift for a newborn, a rambunctious toddler, or an intelligent elementary-schooler, we’ve got you covered. We rounded up 21 Valentine’s Day gifts that work for all different kinds of kids – think books, crafts, and lots of sugary treats.

Keep reading for 21 Valentine’s Day gifts that any kid will love:

An adorable new stuffed animal

source Brooklinen

Brooklinen’s aptly and adorably named baby line, Brooklittles, has everything you need to make the cutest nursery ever, including this soft and cuddly stuffed animal that your little one will love snuggling with.

A festive pair of pajamas

source Primary

Any kid will love getting these cozy pajamas with a festive twist in the form of lots and lots of colorful hearts.

A personalized name puzzle

source Etsy

This puzzle is a nice piece of decor, fun game, and keepsake all in one. It’s an especially sweet gift for little ones that are learning how to spell their own name.

A giant coloring poster

source Etsy

This poster takes all of the fun of a coloring book and super-sizes it. It’s also a safe way to let kids color on the walls, without actually coloring the walls.

A cookie decorating kit

source Target

Is there anything kids love more than sugar? They can let their creativity shine by decorating their own cookie with icing and sprinkles and then enjoy the sweet treat.

A tin of thinking putty

source Amazon

A bouquet of roses is a beautiful gift, but not one that most kids really want. Instead, give them this glittery thinking putty that smells like the fragrant flowers. It’s a lot more fun for them to play with.

A cute, fuzzy, and festive purse

source Target

Your little fashionista will love toting around their new crossbody bag. The fuzzy pink heart is an adorable addition to all of their outfits, but is particularly festive for Valentine’s Day.

A DIY necklace-making kit

source Target

Creative kiddos will love this crafty necklace-making kit. With paint, markers, and lots of rainbow string, they can decorate and wear their own festive heart pendants.

A snuggly teddy that turns into a hoodie

source Cubcoats

What looks like an adorable stuffed animal at first glance can be rolled out into a full-sized, fuzzy hoodie. Kids will be so excited when they realize they can take their favorite snuggly toy with them everywhere they go.

A festive and funny book

source Amazon

Junie B. Jones is an iconic and hilarious Kindergartner that kids love. Little ones have been reading her series for over 25 years! Any tiny bookworm will love working on their reading skills with this funny story about Junie B. Jones navigating “Valentime’s Day”.

The comfiest wool sneakers

source Allbirds

Little kids will love getting to wear the same shoes as the big kids. Not only are Smallbirds adorable, they’re comfortable enough to keep up with your kids’ energetic adventures.

Crayons that are customized with their name

source Etsy

Coloring gets a lot more fun with these giant rainbow crayons that spell out their name.

A challenging LEGO set

source Amazon

This LEGO set is a challenging and fun way for kids to work on their building and problem-solving skills.

A heartfelt book you’ve filled out

source Uncommon Goods

Give your kid a book filled with all of the reasons you love and appreciate them. They can look back on it whenever they need a little reminder that they’re awesome.

The cutest little mittens

source Etsy

These adorable mittens will keep their little hands toasty on cold days, plus the red heart applique add a festive touch.

An inspiring poster

source Uncommon Goods

Inspire your kids, no matter their gender, with this cute poster, featuring 100 inspiring women characters from great books.

A personalized apron

source Pottery Barn Kids

Aspiring chefs and bakers alike will love receiving their very own apron. It’s the perfect accessory your sous chef needs to help out in the kitchen.

A fuzzy, decorative pillow

source Pottery Barn Kids

Show your kids you “heart” them with this heart-shaped decorative pillow that adds a warm and fuzzy touch to their bed.

A meme-inspired singing pillow

source Amazon

Your kid is constantly singing a song about baby sharks – you don’t know why, but it seems like they’re really into it. Give them this plush cube that sings four different versions of “Baby Shark” so they can listen to the viral song all the time (hopefully you won’t go too crazy having to hear it even more).

A fancy set of candy

source Sugarfina Instagram

Let’s face it, most kids will probably eat any kind of candy you put in front of them – so you don’t need to spend a lot on this one. Still, these Sugarfina Bento Boxes are too sweet to resist. Just make sure you’re cognizant of what you put in your box – some of these flavors are actually infused with alcohol!

A ball full of surprises

source Amazon

This ball full of surprises was one of Amazon’s hottest toys for the holiday season. When they open this up they’ll find seven unique surprises including a glam glitter doll and lots of accessories.