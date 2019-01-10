27 sweet Valentine’s Day gifts you can get on Amazon

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

With all of the expectations around it, Valentine’s Day gifting can be hard.

You don’t need a grand romantic gesture to show someone you care about them this February 14th.

We rounded up 27 sweet gifts, all on Amazon, that are a great way to show someone you love them this Valentine’s Day.

Finding the right Valentine’s Day gift is hard. Striking the balance between sweet and sentimental, but not too sweet and sentimal, can be difficult. Ultimately, many of us end up in the drugstore aisle, searching for a cute card and box of chocolates at the last minute.

If you’re in a bind, don’t worry – you don’t need to resort to a Hallmark card or a sweeping romantic gesture. We found some products that make sweet Valentine’s Day gifts, whether you’re looking for something for your boyfriend, spouse, best friend, sister, or classmate. From nice kitchen gadgets to little gifts that show them you’re thinking of them, we covered it all. Plus, everything’s on Amazon, so you can get most of these products just in time for the big day.

Keep reading for 27 sweet Valentine’s Day gifts, all from Amazon:

An Airbnb gift card

You know they’ve been wanting to travel more, so bring them one step closer with an Airbnb gift card that they can put towards accomadations or activities on your next trip together.

A monthly coffee subscription

Coffee connoisseurs will love the chance to try a new bag of fresh beans from Portland and Seattle’s top roasters each month. A subscription will get them a 12-ounce bag, along with tasting notes and brewing tips. You can choose from espresso, light, dark, decaf, and medium varieties to ensure they get something they’ll love.

A classic floral bouquet

Yes, roses may seem overdone on Valentine’s day, but it’s for good reason. They look beautiful, smell amazing, and add a necessary burst of color to the dark, cold winter months.

A crewneck for your other half

They’re the salt to your pepper, the peanut butter to your jelly – the donut to your coffee, if you will. Show your best friend you care with one half of this cute crewneck set, which is best when worn together.

A fondue set for two

You love them and they love cheese, get them this tealight fondue set. Dipping foods in this fondue pot is far more fun than eating them plain, plus it also melts chocolate for those with a sweet tooth.

A heart-warming calendar

This might just be the cutest way to keep track of their schedule. Any animal lover will melt at these adorable furballs in mini sweaters.

A soothing body scrub

While Valentine’s Day is pretty focused on showing our love to others, we shouldn’t forget about loving ourselves. Treat your partner, or yourself, to some TLC with this hydrating and refreshing body scrub.

A constellation map

They say that love is written in the stars. Make it a reality with this personalized constellation map, which charts the view of the night sky from any specific moment – so you can see what the stars looked like on an important time you shared.

A cute set of pajamas for her

Who wouldn’t want to sleep in these cute, cozy fleece pajamas?

Or a pair for him

Whether they caught the Charlie Brown Valentine special or not, anybody can appreciate the sweet snoopy print on these comfy pajamas.

A date night cookbook

Making a delicious, home-cooked meal together is a great way to spend your next date night. Give them this cookbook for a sweet gift that’ll benefit you both.

A card inspired by their favorite show

A simple card and a heartfelt note also make a great gift. If you’re going to go the card route, pick something personal, like this one inspired by Dwight Schrute which will make any fan of “The Office” laugh.

A pair of cozy slipper socks

February’s cold has nothing against these thick, fleece-lined slipper socks, which also happen to come in other adorable animal patterns. Here’s to hoping they don’t get cold feet!

A real heart stuffed-animal

If they’re not one for the cliches, they’ll appreciate this plush stuffed heart, which takes the anatomical form rather than the classic cartoon one.

Heart-shaped silicone molds

Their favorite breakfast foods are made even more festive with these silicone heart rings, which work great for pancakes and eggs. Bonus points if you use them to make a Valentine’s Day brunch.

A candle that smells like home

No matter where they’re from, they’ll appreciate the sentiment of these candles, which are made with customized scents to smell just like the place they call home.

A colorful instant camera

They can capture their favorite moments in an instant with this cute camera – and there’s no better gift than great memories.

A bag full of Kisses

Shower them with kisses – chocolate caramel Kisses, that is. Any chocolate lover will appreciate this sweet gesture.

A motivating notepad

Maybe they’ve been dealing with something rough, or they just need a little reminder that you believe in them – whatever the case, this notepad offers some kind motivation that they can get through it, whatever it is.

A heart-shaped ramekin

Any piece of Le Creuset’s premium cookware would make a great gift, though the heart-shaped, red enamel on these ramekins makes them particularly fitting for Valentine’s day. They make undeniably cute vessels for all of their favorite meals.

A pound of candy hearts

These candies have become an iconic marker of Valentine’s day. Give them this giant one-pound bag, so they’ll have enough compliments to last all year long.

A journal you can share with your partner

Journaling every day is said to make you happier. Take on the challenge of writing everyday together with this journal, which has enough guided questions and space for each partner to answer for a full three full years.

An extra large wine glass

If their favorite way to unwind after a long day is with a glass (or a few glasses) of wine, save them the heavy lifting of a second pour and give them this extra large novelty wine glass – it fits an entire bottle.

A nice travel mug

If they can’t live without their morning tea or coffee, they deserve a travel mug that’ll keep their beverages warm and withstand their morning commute, spill-free.

A luxe shaving cream

Upgrade their morning routine with this luxurious shaving cream. With musky sandalwood and moisturizing coconut oil, they’re sure to have a more comfortable (and better smelling) shave every time.

An herb garden in a car

Winter may not be the most opportune time to start a garden outside, but these herb-in-a-can varieties grow indoors all year round. With basil, cilantro, and mint, they’ll have plenty of fresh herbs to garnish all of their favorite dishes.

A sous vide

source ChefSteps

If you want to go all out on a gift for someone who also loves to cook, you can’t go wrong with this kitchen gadget. ChefSteps is one of the best sous vide devices we’ve ever tried, and it’ll help them make restaurant-quality meals all from the comfort of their own kitchen.