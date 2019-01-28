29 thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts from Target — all under $25

Amir Ismael, Business Insider US
If you’re still recovering from the insane amount of money you spent on your significant other during the holidays, Valentine’s Day might be your least favorite day of the year. But fear not; Although you can’t (or at least you shouldn’t) skip the day altogether, you can still find a ton of cost-effective gifts at Target.

To help you take the stress out of shopping for that special someone, we rounded up 30 gifts under $25 at Target, including selections for men, women, and kids. From assorted chocolates and scented candles to personalized jewelry and romantic movies, you’ll find plenty of affordable gifts that will win the heart of your Valentine this year.

Check out the list below or Shop at Target for all Valentine’s Day gifts here.

Limited-edition Valentine’s Day nail polishes

Essie Valentines Day Nail Polish, available in six colors, $8.99

An essential oil diffuser to set the mood

SpaRoom PureMist Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser, $19.99

Romantic movies to cuddle up and watch together

Nicholas Sparks Collection: 4 Film Favorites, $9.99

A monogrammed necklace

A New Day Rose Gold Initial Sterling Silver CZ Necklace, $19.99

A wine preserver and stoppers for saving your leftovers (if there are any)

OXO Vacuum Wine Preserver with Two Stoppers, $14.99

Assorted Belgian chocolates

Godiva Valentine’s Day Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Heart Box, $19.99

A coffee mug for your hubby or wifey

Threshold Stackable Porcelain “Hubby” Coffee Mug, $5.99

Threshold Stackable Porcelain “Wifey” Coffee Mug, $5.99

A camera light for V-Day selfies

heyday Cell Phone Light, $9.99

Hershey’s Kisses, the quintessential Valentine’s Day candy

Hershey’s Valentine’s Day Milk Chocolate Kisses, $3.59

A bib for your baby Valentine

Carter’s My First Valentines Bib, $3.99

Novelty boxer briefs for your cuddle monster

Men’s Cuddle Monster Boxer Briefs, $8.99

A calming mud mask

Yes To Primrose Valentine’s Day Mud Mask Facial Treatment, $2.50

A huggable interactive toy for kids

Fingerlings HUGS Friendly Interactive Plush Monkey, $24.99

A razor from a popular grooming startup

Harry’s Men’s Razor with 2 Razor Blades, $9.99

Cozy socks to give to your galentine

Women’s Galentine’s Crew Socks, $4

A gold pillow to add to the bed or couch

Sequin Oversize Heart Throw Pillow Gold, $19.99

A rosé-scented candle

Opalhouse Love Yourself Valentine’s Day Rosé Candle, $5.99

A heart-shaped LED light

Spritz Faux Neon LED Tabletop Heart Sign, $12

Sporty cologne for men

Voyage Sport by Nautica Eau de Toilette, $24.99

Jasmine-scented perfume for women

Jasmine Rose by Good Chemistry Eau de Parfum, $24.99

A personalized woodgrain multi-tool

Cathy’s Concepts Monogrammed Wood-Grain Hammer Multi-Tool, $22.99

Professional bakeware for making heart-shaped cakes

Cake Boss 10 Piece Heart Bakeware Set, $20.49

A children’s book about unconditional love

I Love You Stinky Face Board Book, $6.99

A heart-shaped crossbody bag for little ones

Cat & Jack Girls’ Crossbody Bag, $9.99

Lollipops to share with friends — or to eat all by yourself

Lifesavers Valentine’s Day Candy’N Stickers 28-count, $3.49

A stainless steel ring for guys who don’t like flashy jewelry

West Coast Jewelry Blackplated Stainless Steel Ring, $16.99

A ring for your galentine

Women’s Sterling Silver Infinity Ring, available in gold and silver, $19.99

Prosecco Pong to class up your Valentine’s Day party

Prosecco Pong Party Game Kit, $9.99

Apricot-fig bath salts for a soothing bath

Target Beauty Apricot Fig Bath Salts, $8