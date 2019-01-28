29 thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts from Target — all under $25

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Target

If you’re still recovering from the insane amount of money you spent on your significant other during the holidays, Valentine’s Day might be your least favorite day of the year. But fear not; Although you can’t (or at least you shouldn’t) skip the day altogether, you can still find a ton of cost-effective gifts at Target.

To help you take the stress out of shopping for that special someone, we rounded up 30 gifts under $25 at Target, including selections for men, women, and kids. From assorted chocolates and scented candles to personalized jewelry and romantic movies, you’ll find plenty of affordable gifts that will win the heart of your Valentine this year.

Check out the list below or Shop at Target for all Valentine’s Day gifts here.

Limited-edition Valentine’s Day nail polishes

An essential oil diffuser to set the mood

Romantic movies to cuddle up and watch together

A monogrammed necklace

A wine preserver and stoppers for saving your leftovers (if there are any)

Assorted Belgian chocolates

A coffee mug for your hubby or wifey

A camera light for V-Day selfies

Hershey’s Kisses, the quintessential Valentine’s Day candy

A bib for your baby Valentine

Novelty boxer briefs for your cuddle monster

A calming mud mask

A huggable interactive toy for kids

A razor from a popular grooming startup

Cozy socks to give to your galentine

A gold pillow to add to the bed or couch

A rosé-scented candle

A heart-shaped LED light

Sporty cologne for men

Jasmine-scented perfume for women

A personalized woodgrain multi-tool

Professional bakeware for making heart-shaped cakes

A children’s book about unconditional love

A heart-shaped crossbody bag for little ones

Lollipops to share with friends — or to eat all by yourself

A stainless steel ring for guys who don’t like flashy jewelry

A ring for your galentine

Prosecco Pong to class up your Valentine’s Day party

Apricot-fig bath salts for a soothing bath