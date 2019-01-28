29 thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts from Target — all under $25

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
If you’re still recovering from the insane amount of money you spent on your significant other during the holidays, Valentine’s Day might be your least favorite day of the year. But fear not; Although you can’t (or at least you shouldn’t) skip the day altogether, you can still find a ton of cost-effective gifts at Target.
To help you take the stress out of shopping for that special someone, we rounded up 30 gifts under $25 at Target, including selections for men, women, and kids. From assorted chocolates and scented candles to personalized jewelry and romantic movies, you’ll find plenty of affordable gifts that will win the heart of your Valentine this year.
Check out the list below or Shop at Target for all Valentine’s Day gifts here.
Limited-edition Valentine’s Day nail polishes
Essie Valentines Day Nail Polish, available in six colors, $8.99
An essential oil diffuser to set the mood
SpaRoom PureMist Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser, $19.99
Romantic movies to cuddle up and watch together
Nicholas Sparks Collection: 4 Film Favorites, $9.99
A monogrammed necklace
A New Day Rose Gold Initial Sterling Silver CZ Necklace, $19.99
A wine preserver and stoppers for saving your leftovers (if there are any)
OXO Vacuum Wine Preserver with Two Stoppers, $14.99
Assorted Belgian chocolates
Godiva Valentine’s Day Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Heart Box, $19.99
A coffee mug for your hubby or wifey
Threshold Stackable Porcelain “Hubby” Coffee Mug, $5.99
Threshold Stackable Porcelain “Wifey” Coffee Mug, $5.99
A camera light for V-Day selfies
heyday Cell Phone Light, $9.99
Hershey’s Kisses, the quintessential Valentine’s Day candy
Hershey’s Valentine’s Day Milk Chocolate Kisses, $3.59
A bib for your baby Valentine
Carter’s My First Valentines Bib, $3.99
Novelty boxer briefs for your cuddle monster
Men’s Cuddle Monster Boxer Briefs, $8.99
A calming mud mask
Yes To Primrose Valentine’s Day Mud Mask Facial Treatment, $2.50
A huggable interactive toy for kids
Fingerlings HUGS Friendly Interactive Plush Monkey, $24.99
A razor from a popular grooming startup
Harry’s Men’s Razor with 2 Razor Blades, $9.99
Cozy socks to give to your galentine
Women’s Galentine’s Crew Socks, $4
A gold pillow to add to the bed or couch
Sequin Oversize Heart Throw Pillow Gold, $19.99
A rosé-scented candle
Opalhouse Love Yourself Valentine’s Day Rosé Candle, $5.99
A heart-shaped LED light
Spritz Faux Neon LED Tabletop Heart Sign, $12
Sporty cologne for men
Voyage Sport by Nautica Eau de Toilette, $24.99
Jasmine-scented perfume for women
Jasmine Rose by Good Chemistry Eau de Parfum, $24.99
A personalized woodgrain multi-tool
Cathy’s Concepts Monogrammed Wood-Grain Hammer Multi-Tool, $22.99
Professional bakeware for making heart-shaped cakes
Cake Boss 10 Piece Heart Bakeware Set, $20.49
A children’s book about unconditional love
I Love You Stinky Face Board Book, $6.99
A heart-shaped crossbody bag for little ones
Cat & Jack Girls’ Crossbody Bag, $9.99
Lollipops to share with friends — or to eat all by yourself
Lifesavers Valentine’s Day Candy’N Stickers 28-count, $3.49
A stainless steel ring for guys who don’t like flashy jewelry
West Coast Jewelry Blackplated Stainless Steel Ring, $16.99
A ring for your galentine
Women’s Sterling Silver Infinity Ring, available in gold and silver, $19.99
Prosecco Pong to class up your Valentine’s Day party
Prosecco Pong Party Game Kit, $9.99
Apricot-fig bath salts for a soothing bath
