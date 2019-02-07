15 Valentine’s Day jewelry gifts she’ll swoon over — no matter your budget

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Give her a ring that’s as unique as she is. source Catbird

No matter the occasion, jewelry makes a great gift. Whether it’s a luxury necklace that she’ll save for once-in-a-lifetime events or a simple pair of hoops she’ll add into her everyday rotation, great jewelry has a place in every woman’s wardrobe, and is always a welcomed present.

If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for a special lady in your life, jewelry is a no-brainer. If you’re not sure exactly what kind of jewelry to get her, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. We looked all over the internet to find an assortment of pieces that’ll show off her style, spunk, and unique personality. Plus, we covered a huge price range – so you can be sure you’ll find something in your budget.

Keep reading for 15 Valentine’s Day jewelry gifts she’ll love:

Missoma Mini Star Moon Charm Hoops

source Missoma

Mismatched jewelry is all the rage these days. Help her stay on trend with this set of simple gold hoops, one adorned with a moon charm and the other with a star.

Missoma Love Amulet Necklace

source Missoma

Worn alone or layered with other gold chains, this necklace is a perfect expression of your love. The 18-karat gold vermeil amulet hangs on a trendy, long bobble chain. Take a closer look and see the love amulet is engraved with a heart and holds a small pink zircon stone. Symbolizing love, passion, and friendship, this makes for a unique piece for Valentine’s Day.

Mejuri Twist Hoops

source Mejuri

Every woman needs a great pair of gold hoops. This pair from Mejuri is a fresh twist on the classic – literally. Made with 14-karat solid yellow gold, these hoops have a twisted look that’s unique, but still subtle enough for her to wear every day.

Catbird Zodiac Ring

source Catbird

The traditional signet ring gets a modern update with whimsical astrological imagery. Each brass ring is adorned with a zodiac sign – just make sure you pick the right one.

Jennie Kwon Lexie Emerald Ring

source Catbird

This splurge-worthy ring is sure to dazzle. The rich, green emerald sits between two dainty, three point diamonds, all on a 14-karat yellow gold band – it’s a simply stunning piece she’ll want to slip on right away.

AUrate Connection Bracelet

source AUrate

Solidify your connection with this aptly named bracelet. It features two interlocking loops on a 14-karat gold chain (white, yellow, or rose), meant to symbolize harmony. It’s a dainty piece that’ll add a sweet meaning to her next outfit.

Vrai & Oro Trillion Diamond Earrings

source Vrai & Oro

Every woman needs a simple pair of diamond studs – they transition from everyday to elegant seamlessly, and look great with pretty much everything. This pair comes in 14-karat yellow, rose, and white gold, and has a simple, minimal setting to show off the sparkling diamonds.

Ariel Gordon Candy Crush Huggies

source Ariel Gordon

Amesthyst, ruby, emerald, and other colorful stones line this 14-karat yellow gold, lobe-hugging pair that’s sure to add a pop of color to all of her ensembles.

Stone and Strand Pave Chain Ring

source Stone and Strand

This thick chain, which comes in either 14-karat rose or yellow gold, is covered in pave jewels for a small, but nonetheless statement-making piece.

Missoma X Lucy Williams Coin Choker

source Missoma

Plenty of gold coins make this classic choker effortlessly cool. Plus, she can layer it right on top of her favorite long necklace.

Vrai & Oro Solitaire Diamond Necklace

source Vrai & Oro

Like diamond earrings, a diamond necklace is a timeless addition to any woman’s wardrobe. This singular diamond in a simple bezel setting is a beautiful piece that adds just enough sparkle to her everyday look.

Bittersweets Lil ID Bracelet

source Catbird

Bittersweets Lil ID Bracelet, available at Catbird, $425 – $575 With room for up to 12 characters, this dainty little ID bracelet can be customized in endless ways. You can even add a diamond or a stamped heart for an extra-special, personalized piece she’ll never want to take off her wrist.

Edge of Ember Initial and Birthstone Necklace

source Edge of Ember

Combine her initial and birthstone on this gold chain for a personalized gift that’s one of a kind.

The Last Line Diamond Tennis Bracelet

source The Last Line

If you’re looking for something really special to splurge on for your loved one this Valentine’s Day, this tennis bracelet is a great choice. A 14-karat gold chain laden with diamonds makes for na elevated everyday look.

Sydney Evan Gold Robot Studs

source Shopbop

Light-hearted and quirky, these studs are the perfect pair for anyone who loves to have fun with fashion. These little robots are made out of 14-karat yellow gold studded with diamonds, and each one features an adorable enamel heart.