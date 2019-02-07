15 Valentine’s Day jewelry gifts she’ll swoon over — no matter your budget

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
No matter the occasion, jewelry makes a great gift. Whether it’s a luxury necklace that she’ll save for once-in-a-lifetime events or a simple pair of hoops she’ll add into her everyday rotation, great jewelry has a place in every woman’s wardrobe, and is always a welcomed present.
If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for a special lady in your life, jewelry is a no-brainer. If you’re not sure exactly what kind of jewelry to get her, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. We looked all over the internet to find an assortment of pieces that’ll show off her style, spunk, and unique personality. Plus, we covered a huge price range – so you can be sure you’ll find something in your budget.
Keep reading for 15 Valentine’s Day jewelry gifts she’ll love:
Missoma Mini Star Moon Charm Hoops
Mini Star Moon Charm Hoops, available at Missoma, $84
Mismatched jewelry is all the rage these days. Help her stay on trend with this set of simple gold hoops, one adorned with a moon charm and the other with a star.
Missoma Love Amulet Necklace
Love Amulet Necklace, available at Missoma, $162
Worn alone or layered with other gold chains, this necklace is a perfect expression of your love. The 18-karat gold vermeil amulet hangs on a trendy, long bobble chain. Take a closer look and see the love amulet is engraved with a heart and holds a small pink zircon stone. Symbolizing love, passion, and friendship, this makes for a unique piece for Valentine’s Day.
Mejuri Twist Hoops
Solid Gold Twist Hoops, available at Mejuri, $135
Every woman needs a great pair of gold hoops. This pair from Mejuri is a fresh twist on the classic – literally. Made with 14-karat solid yellow gold, these hoops have a twisted look that’s unique, but still subtle enough for her to wear every day.
Catbird Zodiac Ring
Zodiac Ring, available at Catbird, $124
The traditional signet ring gets a modern update with whimsical astrological imagery. Each brass ring is adorned with a zodiac sign – just make sure you pick the right one.
Jennie Kwon Lexie Emerald Ring
Jennie Kwon Lexie Emerald Ring, available at Catbird, $980
This splurge-worthy ring is sure to dazzle. The rich, green emerald sits between two dainty, three point diamonds, all on a 14-karat yellow gold band – it’s a simply stunning piece she’ll want to slip on right away.
AUrate Connection Bracelet
Connection Bracelet, available at AUrate, $300
Solidify your connection with this aptly named bracelet. It features two interlocking loops on a 14-karat gold chain (white, yellow, or rose), meant to symbolize harmony. It’s a dainty piece that’ll add a sweet meaning to her next outfit.
Vrai & Oro Trillion Diamond Earrings
Trillion Diamond Earrings, available at Vrai & Oro, $580
Every woman needs a simple pair of diamond studs – they transition from everyday to elegant seamlessly, and look great with pretty much everything. This pair comes in 14-karat yellow, rose, and white gold, and has a simple, minimal setting to show off the sparkling diamonds.
Ariel Gordon Candy Crush Huggies
Candy Crush Huggies, available at Ariel Gordon, $595
Amesthyst, ruby, emerald, and other colorful stones line this 14-karat yellow gold, lobe-hugging pair that’s sure to add a pop of color to all of her ensembles.
Stone and Strand Pave Chain Ring
Bold Diamond Pave Chain Ring, available at Stone and Strand, $725
This thick chain, which comes in either 14-karat rose or yellow gold, is covered in pave jewels for a small, but nonetheless statement-making piece.
Missoma X Lucy Williams Coin Choker
Lucy Williams Legion Coin Choker, available at Missoma, $213
Plenty of gold coins make this classic choker effortlessly cool. Plus, she can layer it right on top of her favorite long necklace.
Vrai & Oro Solitaire Diamond Necklace
Solitaire Diamond Necklace, available at Vrai & Oro, $335-$340
Like diamond earrings, a diamond necklace is a timeless addition to any woman’s wardrobe. This singular diamond in a simple bezel setting is a beautiful piece that adds just enough sparkle to her everyday look.
Bittersweets Lil ID Bracelet
Bittersweets Lil ID Bracelet, available at Catbird, $425 – $575
With room for up to 12 characters, this dainty little ID bracelet can be customized in endless ways. You can even add a diamond or a stamped heart for an extra-special, personalized piece she’ll never want to take off her wrist.
Edge of Ember Initial and Birthstone Necklace
Initial & Birthstone Necklace, available at Edge of Ember, $188
Combine her initial and birthstone on this gold chain for a personalized gift that’s one of a kind.
The Last Line Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Perfect Diamond Tennis Bracelet, available at The Last Line, $3,750
If you’re looking for something really special to splurge on for your loved one this Valentine’s Day, this tennis bracelet is a great choice. A 14-karat gold chain laden with diamonds makes for na elevated everyday look.
Sydney Evan Gold Robot Studs
Sydney Evan Love Robot Stud Earrings, available at Shopbop, $575
Light-hearted and quirky, these studs are the perfect pair for anyone who loves to have fun with fashion. These little robots are made out of 14-karat yellow gold studded with diamonds, and each one features an adorable enamel heart.