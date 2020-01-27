It takes an average of 3 minutes and 16 seconds to solve this Valentine’s Day puzzle — how long does it take you?

- Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away – and here’s a new puzzle to celebrate.
- Holidaycottages.co.uk designed a puzzle that takes the average person 3 minutes and 16 seconds to solve.
- You’re looking for the one bear that’s holding a heart, instead of a bow and arrow.
Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching – do you have your gifts all sorted out?
To help get you in the Valentine’s mood, Holidaycottages.co.uk created a puzzle especially for the most romantic day of the year.
Here’s the “beary” cute puzzle. Search for the bear that’s holding a heart in his little paws.
Ready?
Did you find him?
Need a hint?
Look in the bottom right corner.
Keep scrolling …
Last chance to keep looking …
Here’s the answer.
It takes the average person 3 minutes and 16 seconds to find the bear holding a heart – did you beat that time?
