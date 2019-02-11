Here’s how much people spend on Valentine’s Day on average

INSIDER Data polled 354 people about their Valentine’s Day spending habits.

The median amount men and women planned to spend on Valentine’s Day was $50.

On average, men planned to spend about 20% more than women.

People ages 30 to 44 planned to spend the most.

Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner with your partner, picking up Galentine’s Day gifts for your friends, or buying out all of the limited edition pink chocolate before it’s gone, Valentine’s Day is arguably just as much about spending money as it is about celebrating love.

INSIDER Data asked 354 people how much money they planned to spend on Valentine’s Day.

The median amount for both men and women across all age brackets was $50.

The average amounts for different age groups were as follows:

18-to 29-year-olds planned to spend $62.04

30-to 44-year-olds planned to spend $82.86

45-to 60-year-olds planned to spend $66.50

People ages 60 and older planned to spend $62.11

When it comes to splurging on reservations, flowers, chocolates, or other gifts, people between the ages of 30 and 44 will spend more than any other age group, and millennials and baby boomers budgeted around the same amount at $62.

On average, men planned to spend about 20% more than women on Valentine’s Day.

caption Men spend more on Valentine’s Day than women. source Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

INSIDER Data found that men said they were going to spend an average of $73.18, and women said $60.69.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Total 1,127 respondents collected Feb. 8-9, 2019, a margin of error plus or minus 3.12 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.