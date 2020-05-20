A real estate broker estimated how much Disney palaces would cost in real life — and the Sultan’s home from ‘Aladdin’ was by far the most expensive

caption Prince Eric’s castle in “The Little Mermaid” is believed to have been based on Chillon Castle in Switzerland. source Disney/Shutterstock

An online broker, Mojo Mortgages, studied Disney palaces and gave them real-life locations and property values.

Many Disney palaces are based on real castles and buildings, which Mojo Mortgages used to help determine their value.

The dwarfs’ cottage from “Snow White” was given an estimated value of $335,000, while the Sultan’s palace in “Aladdin” was valued at $975.9 million.

Ever wondered how much it would cost to live in a Disney palace in real life? An online real estate broker has come up with an answer.

Mojo Mortgages found the original buildings the palaces were based on, estimated their real-life location, and examined the costs of similar homes in those locations.

Using these metrics, Mojo Mortgages came up with real-life prices, as well as a description of what you’d get for your money.

Take a look at how much these Disney palaces would cost in real life.

The most affordable option is the dwarfs’ cottage from “Snow White.”

caption The dwarfs’ cottage. source YouTube

“This two-bedroom cottage is set in the sought-after enchanted forest, yet benefits from being within easy access to the main road,” Mojo Mortgages said of the home.

“The detached property would be the ideal home for someone who is looking to be at one with nature. It comprises a cozy lounge with wooden floor, that leads to a large kitchen filled with ornate woodcarvings. There’s two large bedrooms and 360 views of the forest.”

It would cost about $335,000, Mojo Mortgages said, estimating that its location would be in Devon, England.

caption The cottage from “Snow White” was compared to the Hobbiton Movie Set in New Zealand. source Shan li Fang/Mojo Mortgages

The above image shows the Hobbiton Movie Set in New Zealand, which is a similar design to the dwarfs’ cottage.

The cost goes way up to $12.2 million for Prince Eric’s castle in “The Little Mermaid,” which the broker estimated would be in Italy.

caption Prince Eric’s castle from “The Little Mermaid.” source Screenshot courtesy of Disney

Mojo Mortgages said, “This cliffside castle offers unrivaled sea views and direct access to the beach. Coastal properties attract seven figure values and this one could sell for more thanks to its three floors, many balconies, and private docking area.”

The design for Prince Eric’s castle is believed to have been based on Chillon Castle in Switzerland, pictured below.

caption Chillon Castle, Switzerland. source Shutterstock

The valuation is also based on the 10 rooms mentioned in the film, including a grand ball room, dining hall, and main hall. Mojo Mortgages also looked at current castles for sale in Italy and added a premium to reflect the private docks and beach.

Arendelle castle, from “Frozen,” would go for about $14.6 million, according to Mojo Mortgages.

caption Arendelle Castle. source YouTube

Mojo Mortgages said, “With unrivaled harbor views, this private gated castle is set in a beautiful location with some of the most stunning grounds you could ever imagine. The castle features a bridge that allows its owners to easily connect to the main town, and has a number of rooms, including a ballroom, a great hall and even a library. Outdoor space is just as extensive with a courtyard and stables as just some of its key features.”

Eltz Castle in Germany, pictured below, has a similar design to the one in “Frozen.”

caption Like Arendelle castle from “Frozen.” source Leonard Von Bibra/Mojo Mortgages

The name Arendelle comes from the town of Arendal, which is a real place, located southwest of Oslo, Norway.

The king’s castle in “Cinderella” would be priced around $18.3 million, and would be located in Germany, according to the broker.

caption The king’s castle in “Cinderella”. source YouTube

Mojo Mortgages said, “Built in late-gothic style, the castle features 27 white towers, more than 20 rooms, a private moat, and a wedding chapel. The king’s castle was inspired by a variety of real and fictional palaces, primarily, and most obviously, Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria. To get to this valuation, Mojo looked at similar properties for sale in the Bavaria area, and added a premium for the private moat and wedding chapel.”

Neuschwanstein Castle, pictured below, is believed to have been the inspiration for the king’s castle in “Cinderella.”

caption The king’s castle in Cinderella is pictured as Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany. source Nikita Semerenko/Mojo Mortgages

According to Discovery, Walt Disney was inspired by Neuschwanstein Castle, and based both the castle in “Cinderella” and “Sleeping Beauty” on it.

The price goes way up for the Beast’s castle from “Beauty and the Beast.” Its value is about $36.6 million.

caption Beast’s castle. source Screenshot courtesy of Disney

Mojo Mortgages said, “‍The enchanted property is nestled in a deep forest but still has good travel routes to the nearest village. Boasting 60 rooms and a stunning ballroom, it’s perfect for dining, socializing and reading, as the property has its own library which is filled with books from floor to ceiling. It also has 90 acres of its own private parklands and woods, and comes with its own highly trained staff.”

The castle would be in France, according to the broker. The design was partly inspired by the Chateau De Chambord in Loir-Et-Cher, pictured below.

caption Chateau de Chambord, France. source Shutterstock

Mojo Mortgages valuation was based on the prices of similar castles for sale in France. A premium was added for its mountain-top location in the film.

Far and away the most expensive property was the Sultan’s palace from “Aladdin.”

caption The Sultan’s palace. source Disney

Mojo Mortgages said, “‍At approx 1.15m sq ft, the Sultan’s Palace comes with 12 towers, a throne room, walled gardens, lair, and dungeons and is set over two floors. To value the palace, Mojo Mortgages looked at similar properties for sale in India and combined this with the cost of the current value of the Taj Mahal in India.”

It would go for $975.9 million and would be located in India, according to the broker.

caption The Sultan’s palace was loosely based on the Taj Mahal. source Francky38/Shutterstock

The design for the Sultan’s palace in “Aladdin” was loosely based on the Taj Mahal, pictured above.