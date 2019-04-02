13 mesmerizing photos from the Vincent van Gogh exhibit that lets you walk through the artist’s most iconic paintings

caption A digital rendition of Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” on display in Paris. source Chesnot/Getty Images

A new exhibit in Paris allows visitors to walk through Vincent van Gogh‘s most iconic works of art.

The exhibit, titled “Van Gogh, la nuit étoilée” (or “the starry night” in English), is running at L’Atelier des Lumières until December 31, 2019.

Visitors can take in floor-to-ceiling renderings of Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” “The Potato Eaters,” and more.

A number of his self-portraits and lesser-known paintings are also on display.

Vincent van Gogh is one of the most famous artists of all time.

A current art exhibit at Paris’ Atelier des Lumières highlights the Dutch post-Impressionist painter’s work, such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “The Potato Eaters” – but not in a conventional way.

Instead of simply displaying Van Gogh’s paintings in frames, the exhibit, titled “Van Gogh, la nuit étoilée” (which translates to “Van Gogh, the starry night” in English), gives visitors an immersive viewing experience by having them walk through giant, detailed digital renderings of his greatest works.

Take a tour of some of the art featured in the exhibition, which runs until December 31, 2019, below.

caption A Van Gogh self-portrait at L’Atelier des Lumières. source Chesnot/Getty Images

The Dutch post-Impressionist painter is known both for his unique style and tortured psyche.

The exhibition at L’Atelier des Lumières in Paris places visitors inside Van Gogh’s world with giant, detailed renderings of his greatest works.

caption Van Gogh’s self-portraits were often incredibly introspective. source Chesnot/Getty Images

While we can’t enter Van Gogh’s mind, this exhibit allows people to come close by stepping into his most famous works of art.

Projections of Van Gogh’s works across the surfaces of the gallery are accompanied by commentary about the artist’s dynamic portfolio and specially selected music.

caption Even the floors boast projections of his art. source Chesnot/Getty Images

The exhibit helps visitors explore some of the more than 2,000 pictures Van Gogh painted during the last 10 years of his life.

Rather than looking at Van Gogh’s paintings within a frame, visitors can take in massive, detailed renderings of the artist’s masterpieces.

caption The exhibit has everything from portraits to landscapes. source Chesnot/Getty Images

The exhibition features work spanning Van Gogh’s relatively short artistic career.

Through Van Gogh’s art, patrons can get a glimpse into his personal life.

caption Some of Van Gogh’s portraits, including “Portrait of Dr. Gachet.” source Chesnot/Getty Images

Van Gogh’s “Portrait of Dr. Gachet” is one of his most renowned portraits aside from those of himself. Beyond acting as Van Gogh’s muse, Dr. Paul Gachet was also the artistic genius’ caretaker. Theo Van Gogh placed his brother in Gachet’s care shortly after Vincent left the mental asylum where he’d painted “The Starry Night.”

Although less famous than some of Van Gogh’s other works, his portraits of others provide insight into his artistic inspiration.

caption “Head of a Young Peasant with Pipe” (right). source Chesnot/Getty Images

In 1884, he painted the “Head of a Young Peasant with Pipe” as well as multiple other portraits of peasants.

Van Gogh’s self-portraits, however, are some of his most recognizable works.

caption A collection of Van Gogh’s self-portraits. source Chesnot/Getty Images

Van Gogh was not a conventionally successful artist while he was alive and spent much of his life relying on the charity of others to get by. For that reason, Van Gogh did not have the money to pay for portrait models, nor was he often commissioned to paint portraits professionally, so he tended to used himself as a muse.

Some of his early works are also featured in the exhibit.

caption Van Gogh’s “The Potato Eaters.” source Chesnot/Getty Images

Painted in 1885, “The Potato Eaters” is considered Van Gogh’s first great work of art.

Of course, “The Starry Night” is on prominent display.

caption Visitors walk past a floor-to-ceiling display of “The Starry Night.” source Chesnot/Getty Images

Van Gogh painted “The Starry Night,” one of his most famous paintings, while living at the asylum of Saint-Paul-de-Mausole in Saint Rémy, France, in 1889.

The artist’s “Sunflowers” series brightens the entire room.

caption A visitor views various renditions of Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers.” source Chesnot/Getty Images

Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” series is also high on the list of the artist’s most well-known works. During his time in Arles, a city in southern France, in 1888 and 1889, Van Gogh painted five large canvases of sunflowers in a vase using three shades of yellow, according to the Van Gogh Museum.

Van Gogh’s “Irises” casts hues of purple and blue across the space.

caption Van Gogh’s “Irises” digitized at “Van Gogh, la nuit étoilée.” source Chesnot/Getty Images

Van Gogh painted “Irises” in 1889, a year prior to his death.

He painted many other flowers as well.

caption Two of Van Gogh’s flower paintings. source Chesnot/Getty Images

Van Gogh painted “Oleanders,” the portrait on the right, in 1888.

Van Gogh may not have been appreciated during his lifetime, but his art is certainly recognized in grand fashion today.

caption A Van Gogh landscape in “Van Gogh, la nuit étoilée.” source Chesnot/Getty Images

You can visit the “Van Gogh, la nuit étoilée” exhibit at Paris’ L’Atelier des Lumières until December 31, 2019. You can buy tickets to the exhibit on the museum’s website.