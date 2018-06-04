12 surreal photos of people traveling the world in vans that will make just about anyone want to abandon the 9-5 to be a modern nomad

- source
- Joanna Boukhabza and Eric Bournot
After Foster Huntington left his corporate job in Manhattan, he spent three years living in a van.
He traveled the US, backpacking, surfing, and connecting with a nomadic community who’d left their own stationary lives behind for something different.
In his fourth book, “Van Life: Your Home on the Road,” Huntington gathers photos from the community, and interviews some of its members to learn more about their lives – and their vans.
Here, see 12 of the photos featured in Huntington’s dreamy depiction of van life, a world unto itself.
Foster Huntington is credited with creating the viral hashtag #vanlife, which people use to showcase minimalist lives based in vans, constantly on the move.
- Calum Creasey
The pictures generally depict a lifestyle punctuated by dawn yoga on the beach and clear desert nights stargazing through the sunroof.
- Jace Carmichael
“I knew that I wanted to have this book be really authentic stories,” Huntington told Business Insider. “I wanted it to be an expanded perspective that wasn’t just mine.”
- Foster Huntington
He asked the #vanlife community about their beloved homes on wheels: How many miles have you put on it? When did you add the circular windows?
- Calum Creasey
“For a lot of these people, it’s self-evident why they would live like this,” he said. “I wanted to let their lifestyle come out through their discussion of their specific vehicle.”
- Camille Casado and Garrett Hystek
His latest book provides a lens into the romantic life of the modern nomad …
- Jace Carmichael
… living in a home on the road.
- Daniel Kalinowski
Huntington said the concept of van life has developed in the past few years. He wants his book to reach readers in all stages and walks of life.
- Freddy Thomas and Gabriela Jones
“It could be for an older couple that’s like, ‘Instead of getting an RV, let’s get a van,'” he said. “Or for a younger person who says, ‘This is how I want to spend my 20s.’ It could be for someone getting out of a tough time, being like ‘I want to travel and expand my perspective.'”
- Grant Koontz
Today, Huntington no longer lives in the van. Instead, he lives in a treehouse he built in Washington State.
- Norm Ruth
See Huntington’s treehouse »
He’s spent the last year assembling his book, building a production studio, and creating a stop-motion film specifically designed to be distributed via Instagram.
- Black Dog & Leventhal Publishers
See Huntington’s short film »
He doesn’t have immediate plans to get back on the road. “For the time being, that stage of my life has passed,” he said.
- Mike Pham