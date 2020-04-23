Vancouver police say a heavily-built man assaulted and shouted Covid-19 slurs at a 92-year-old Asian man with severe dementia

Video shows a 92-year-old Asian man, who has severe dementia, being shoved to the ground by a man who police say is heavily-built. Facebook screengrab/Vancouver Police

Police in Canada’s Vancouver have taken to Facebook to ask for help in identifying a man caught on video assaulting an elderly dementia patient while shouting racial slurs.

The 92-year-old Asian man, who has severe dementia and is much smaller in build than his attacker, had been reported missing by his family just before the incident, South China Morning Post reported.

According to police, the elderly man had wandered into a convenience store. Just as staff at the store were trying to assist him, a man in the shop began yelling racist remarks at him, including comments about Covid-19.

Soon after, the suspect dragged the elderly man out of the store as several other customers – including children – watched, and shoved him to the ground.

This caused the elderly man to hit his head on the ground.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 50s, and around 6 feet (180cm) tall with a heavy build.

In its online appeal, Vancouver Police said it was investigating the assault which took place in East Vancouver on March 13 as a hate crime.

“Everything about this assault and the behaviour of the suspect is despicable,” Constable Tania Visintin was quoted as saying.

“As a police department, we do not tolerate incidents motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate. It’s even more disturbing considering the victim’s age,” she added.

Vancouver Police added in its appeal that it has seen an increase in reports of anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents and criminal behaviour in recent weeks.

“Eleven hate crimes were reported to police in March. Five of those reports (45 per cent) had an anti-Asian element.

“So far in 2020, there have been a total of nine anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police. In comparison, there were 12 in all of 2019,” it said, adding that hate crimes are generally underreported.

You can watch Vancouver Police’s media briefing and security footage of the case here: