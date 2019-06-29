Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting married this weekend. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

caption Jax and Brittany have made headlines for their relationship. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright from “Vanderpump Rules” are set to marry this weekend.

The couple met in Las Vegas in May 2015 and most of their relationship has been documented on the reality series.

The couple survived a cheating scandal in May 2017.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright from “Vanderpump Rules” are set to say “I Do” in a Kentucky castle this weekend, but their road to the altar hasn’t always been easy. The couple met in Las Vegas, their love was broadcast on Bravo, they braved a very public cheating scandal, and soon they’ll tie the knot in front of friends, family, and “Vanderpump Rules” fans all over the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jax and Brittany’s relationship.

May 2015: They met in Las Vegas and immediately moved in together.

caption They moved quickly. source Chelsea Lauren / Contributor/Getty Images

Fans learned on the show that the two met in Las Vegas and Jax apparently told Brittany the first night that she should move from Kentucky to Los Angeles to be with him, and she did.

Jax originally tried to get Brittany a job at SUR, but boss Lisa Vanderpump wouldn’t budge and Brittany ended up working at Hooters for a bit. The beginning of their relationship was documented on season four of the reality show.

November 2015: The couple got serious and adopted a dog.

caption He also gushed about their relationship. source Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Jax and Brittany already lived together so they took their relationship one step further by adopting a dog – a Yorkie named Kingsley. That same month, Jax told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that Brittany is “probably the best girlfriend I ever dated in my life.”

“She is just such a put-together, solid girl,” Jax added. “She’s beautiful, amazing. She takes great care of me. She’s just got all the Southern charm. Her upbringing is amazing. She’s just got good family values.”

May 31, 2016: Britney started working at SUR.

caption She appeared more on the show. source Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Brittany finally got a job as a server at SUR – the official restaurant of “Vanderpump Rules” – just in time for season five of the reality series to begin filming.

Cartwright began appearing more and more on the show, with notable storylines including that fact that Taylor paid for her breast implants and seemed to talk her into getting bigger ones.

November 7, 2016: Brittany made her “Vanderpump Rules” debut as an official cast member.

caption She was featured in the opening credits. source Stephen J. Cohen/WireImage

“Vanderpump Rules” season six debuted in November 2016, which marked Brittany’s debut as an official cast member.

May 2017: It was revealed that Jax cheated on Brittany.

caption Viewers would see it play out later. source Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

At Scheana’s birthday party, fellow SUR employee Faith Stowers revealed that she hooked up with Jax while he was still dating Brittany. Although Faith revealed the cheating scandal in May 2017, the public didn’t learn about it until the reality show aired in December 2017.

It wasn’t until the show aired that fans learned that Jax admitted to the affair, Brittany quickly forgave him, but ultimately Jax surprised everyone and dumped Brittany, claiming that he needed to be alone.

“It has nothing to do with you, and I need to make some changes. You deserve to be happy, you deserve to get married, you deserve to have kids, you deserve to have someone treat you like the princess that you are, and I just am not that person,” Jax told Brittany in an April 2018 episode.

August 23, 2017: “Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky” premiered.

caption It was filmed earlier. source Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jax and Brittany became the first Vanderpump couple to get their own spin-off series. “Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky” premiered over the summer of 2017 for a short six-episode run. Though they seemed blissfully in love during “Vanderpump Rules,” the couple’s issues came to a head on the spin-off series, especially since they were living with Brittany’s family in Kentucky at the time.

Though the show aired over the summer of 2017, it likely filmed earlier in the year, presumably before Jax’s cheating scandal.

December 2017: The cheating episode aired.

caption It kicked off the season. source Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Season six of the reality show opened with the news of the May cheating scandal. However, by this point, Jax and Brittany had already worked through their issues. They told “Entertainment Tonight” that they got back together in June 2017, roughly a month after Jax admitted to cheating.

“It’s hard,” Brittany told ET. “Very, very, very hard … We took some time trying to work on things, but we’re back together … six months [back together] and [it’s] still working.”

Jax echoed that sentiment and told People that the cheating scandal reinvigorated their relationship.

“We’re still going through it,” he told the mag. “We’re in a great place now – probably better than we’ve ever been. I can say the last eight months have been better than when we first started dating.”

He also cited the death of his father as a wake-up call for his relationship and said that Cartwright being there for him made him want to be there for her too.

“I hate to use my father as an excuse to pick myself up, [but] I don’t think I would have done it unless something happened, something traumatic needed to happen in my life, and it just so happens it was my father,” he told Us Weekly.

January 2018: Audio of Taylor allegedly trashing Cartwright was played for the cast during an episode.

caption Viewers never heard it. source Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Though the couple initially put the cheating scandal behind them, during a January 2018 episode, cast member Ariana Maddix played audio for Cartwright which was allegedly of Taylor trashing Cartwright to Faith Stowers.

Cartwright then played the audio aloud to an entire party of people, but Bravo opted not to play it during the episode. As E! noted, the cast described the tape as Taylor saying he “was no longer sexually attracted to [Cartwright], he’d never propose, and he’d never have kids.”

After the episode aired, Cartwright went on “Watch What Happens Live!” and reiterated that she and Taylor were now in a good place.

June 8, 2018: Jax proposed to Brittany by the beach in Los Angeles.

caption It was later shown on the show. source Jesse Grant/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After working on their relationship, Jax got down on one knee at Malibu restaurant Neptune’s Net and she said yes!

“We are ENGAGED!” Brittany shared on Instagram. “What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives!”

The engagement was filmed for the seventh season of the show, which was broadcast later that year. As for why he chose the beachside restaurant to pop the question, Jax told Us Weekly: “The location is just a place that we went to a few times and we really like it. It’s a place that my father, when he visited here, he really, really love … You can see the sun setting, the dolphins are out and surfers, so it’s kind of just fun to have some crabs and dinner there, so I thought I would do it there just because it meant so much to me and my father and us. It had a lot of meaning all around.”

Jax also told Us Weekly that meeting Brittany changed his mind about marriage.

“Before I met Brittany I was against marriage,” he told Us Weekly. “It had nothing to do with Brittany, it’s the idea of marriage I just don’t believe in it. I just want to make sure that it’s legit, that it’s real. It’s a commitment; it’s a big commitment.”

August 21, 2018: They threw a lavish engagement party in Los Angeles.

caption It was all filmed. source Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

To celebrate their upcoming wedding, the couple threw a lavish engagement party at the Inn of the Seventh Ray just outside of Los Angeles. Both Brittany and Jax’s out-of-town family members flew in for the occasion and the entire thing was filmed for “Vanderpump Rules.”

“So happy to have all our family and friends in town for our engagement party tonight!! Going to be an amazing evening that we will never forget!” Jax tweeted before the event.

May 14, 2019: Jax and Brittany bought their first home.

caption They moved near their friends. source Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Though Jax teased a glimpse of their new home in April 2019, Brittany formally announced on Instagram in May that they were finally moving into their new place.

“We are growing up, moving forward, & working for our forever happiness,” Brittany wrote.

The couple dropped $2 million on their new home in the Valley area of Los Angeles, near where Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz and Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval purchased their own new homes.

June 2019: Their choice of pastor for their wedding caused controversy.

caption He will no longer attend. source Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The couple’s upcoming wedding made headlines after past anti-LGBT comments by pastor Ryan Dotson, who was set to officiate their wedding surfaced.

Lisa Vanderpump released a statement to BuzzFeed condemning his words and saying that Cartwright and Taylor would be “dealing with it.” Following that report, Dotson told Page Six that he would not be officiating the wedding and would not be attending as a guest.

June 29, 2019: The couple is set to wed.

caption They will marry in Kentucky. source Aude Guerrucci/Getty Images

The couple is set to wed at the Kentucky Castle, in Versailles, Kentucky on June 29.

All Brittany’s “Vanderpump Rules” pals (Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, and Katie Maloney) will serve as bridesmaids and she told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that there is no prenup.