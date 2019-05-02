THEN AND NOW: The stars of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

caption Stassi Schroeder has been on the show since season one. source Tyler Golden/Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The cast of “Vanderpump Rules” has come a long way since the show premiered in 2013.

Seven seasons later, the cast own businesses, homes, and have settled down.

Stassi Schroeder briefly left the show, Jax Taylor is getting married, and Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz made it all the way to the altar.

“Vanderpump Rules” debuted on Bravo in January 2013 as a spin-off to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” that would focus on the lives of the wait staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, which stands for “Sexy Unique Restaurant.”

All the SURvers had dreams of becoming models, actors, and singers and the show has documented those arcs, or detours, in the six years since the pilot aired.

In honor of season seven recently coming to an end, we took a look back at everything that has happened since the show started and how far the cast has come.

Stassi Schroeder was the unofficial star of season one.

caption Stassi in her confessional during the first season. source Bravo

When the show began, Stassi was the self-appointed queen bee at SUR and lived with boyfriend Jax Taylor, who she had been dating for two years. She wrote for Lisa Vanderpump’ daughter Pandora’s fashion blog and dreamed of being a model/actress-type.

She and Jax broke up for good at the end of Season two, which is also when Stassi quit working at SUR. She briefly moved to New York City, but appeared in a few episodes of the show during the third season. She eventually quit the show, but returned in season five and worked to rekindle her relationships with Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute.

Stassi is now an author and one third of the “Witches of Weho.”

caption Stassi holding up her book “Next Level Basic.” source Paul Archuleta / Contributor/Getty Images

Stassi is still best friends with Katie and Kristen (despite several rough patches documented on the show) and the three even have a wine label together called the “Witches of Weho.” Stassi recently published her first book “Next Level Basic” which was a New York Times bestseller. After dating Patrick Meagher, who appeared on season six, on and off for several years, she is currently dating Beau Clark, who started appeared on the show with her during season seven.

Scheana Marie began as the show’s “new girl.”

caption Scheana Marie kicked off the whole series. source Bravo

The “Vanderpump Rules” pilot largely revolved about Scheana Marie’s conflict with “RHOBH” star Brandi Glanville. Scheana had an affair with Glanville’s ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and when she got hired at SUR, Stassi, Katie, and Kristen weren’t ecstatic about befriending her.

Scheana later went on to marry (and divorce) her season one love, musician Mike Shay. At the beginning of the show, Scheana was pursuing a career as a popstar and actor.

Scheana Marie is now navigating single life.

caption Scheana’s plotline now largely revolves around her dating life. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Season seven of the reality series followed Scheana’s friends-with-benefits situation with SUR bartender Adam Spott, and revealed in January 2019 that the two were still romantically involved. She is still a server at SUR, but in 2018 she starred in the Vegas live show “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” and currently hosts the podcast Scheananigans with Scheana Shay. In April 2019 she purchased a home in Palm Springs, California.

Katie Maloney has been on the show since day one.

caption Katie Maloney came on the show in the beginning. source Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In the “Vanderpump Rules” pilot, Katie was working at SUR as a server and was best friends with Stassi and Kristen. She was dating Tom Schwartz at the time and dreamed of creating a record label. For the first few seasons, Katie and Stassi’s rocky friendship was documented for the cameras as was Katie and Schwartz’s road to the altar.

Katie is now a business-owner and is married.

caption Katie and Tom made it down the aisle. source Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Katie Maloney is now Maloney-Schwartz as she married her longtime beau in 2016. She co-founded the beauty site, Pucker and Pout, released a “Witches of WeHo” wine with Stassi and Kristen, and just bought a home with her husband.

Jax Taylor was the show’s resident bad boy.

caption Jax Taylor began the show dating Stassi. source Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

When we first met Jax Taylor, he was a bartender and model and lived with Stassi, his girlfriend of two years. He eventually cheated on her, they broke up, and he went on to date (and cheat on) a number of women including hooking up with Stassi’s pal Kristen while she was still dating his best friend, Tom Sandoval.

Jax is about to get married.

caption He and Brittany Cartwright will be walking down the aisle soon. source Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After briefly getting fired, Jax is back to bartending at SUR. During season four, he met Brittany Cartwright and got her a job at SUR too. He eventually cheated on her with former SUR employee Faith Stowers, but he and Cartwright reconciled, got engaged, and recently purchased their first home together in Los Angeles. They are getting married in June 2019.

Kristen Doute was four years into a relationship with Tom Sandoval when we first met her.

caption Kristen was also best friends with Katie and Stassi. source Bravo

When the show first aired, Kristen was best friends with Stassi and Katie and was pursuing a career as an actor. Kristen also lived with SUR bartender Tom Sandoval, who she’d been dating for four years. Kristen had a fling with Jax, and she and Sandoval broke up. She got fired from SUR and eventually began dating resident SUR DJ James Kennedy.

Kristen Doute is newly single.

caption She revealed at a recent reunion that she and Brian Carter had split. source Bravo

Kristen broke up with James and began dating photographer Brian Carter, who occasionally appeared on the show – though she recently revealed during the season seven reunion that they’d split. She runs the t-shirt company James Mae, launched the “Witches of WeHo” wine with Stassi and Katie, and just bought her first home.

Tom Sandoval was a bartender, model, and musician.

caption He had big dreams. source Tyler Golden/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tom Sandoval started his reality career as a bartender at SUR. He was best friends with Jax and Tom Schwartz, played in a band, and also did some modeling and acting. At the time that the show aired, he had been dating Kristen for four years. They split during the second season and he got together with fellow bartender Ariana Madix.

Tom Sandoval is now a partial bar owner.

caption He owns part of TomTom. source Tasia Wells / Contributor/Getty Images

Sandoval is still bartending at SUR, still friends with Jax and Schwartz, but he’s also part owner of the neighboring bar TomTom, which he co-owns with Schwartz, Lisa Vanderpump, and her husband Ken Todd. He and Madix are still going strong and recently purchased their first home together. Sandoval is also still acting and recently appeared in the Lifetime film, “Dying for a Baby.”

Ariana Madix joined the show as a recurring “character.”

caption Ariana actually appeared briefly in season one. source Bravo

Ariana Madix first appeared in season one during a performance with Scheana, shown above. But she really entered the fray season two as a bartender that Kristen accused Tom Sandoval of cheating with.

Outside of SUR she was an actor, and was in many CollegeHumor videos from 2009 to 2015. She was also Scheana’s best friend at the time and was one of her bridesmaids at her 2014 wedding to Mike Shay.

Ariana recently launched a business and is still bartending.

caption Ariana launched a skin-care brand. source Bravo / Contributor/Getty Images

Ariana is still a bartender at SUR, reportedly has a forthcoming cocktail book, and owns the just-launched skin-care brand, Face Elixir. She’s still with Sandoval and together they just bought their first home. She is now friends with Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend Kristen, much to the surprise of their castmates.

Tom Schwartz was originally just “Katie’s boyfriend.”

caption He didn’t appear much at first. source Carlos Aboyo/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In the beginning, Tom Schwartz was known only as Katie’s boyfriend and wasn’t even in the opening credits. His main gig was modeling and he briefly tried to work at Lisa Vanderpump’s other restaurant, Pump, though he couldn’t hack it and quit during his first shift.

Schwartz is now a partial bar owner.

caption He also owns part of TomTom. source Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Along with his best friend Sandoval, the two are part owners of Lisa Vanderpump’s latest restaurant TomTom. He married Katie Maloney and the two just purchased their first home.

Brittany Cartwright started out as Jax’s girlfriend.

caption She also tried to get a job at SUR. source Bravo

Brittany Cartwright was introduced during season four as Jax’s new girlfriend. She moved from Kentucky to be with him and despite Jax’s “in” with Lisa Vanderpump, he couldn’t get her a job at SUR, so she started working at Hooters.

Brittany is now a SUR staple and the future Mrs.Taylor.

caption She got the job. source Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Brittany eventually got that job at SUR, managed to befriend everyone on the show, and stayed together with Jax. Despite their televised cheating scandal, Jax and Brittany are set to marry in June 2019. The couple also created a line of beer cheese, which they hope to launch shortly after the wedding. They also just bought their first home together.

James Kennedy joined the show as Kristen Doute’s rebound boyfriend.

caption He called himself “The White Kanye.” source Nicole Wilder/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

James Kennedy joined the show during the third season as Kristen’s new boyfriend post-Sandoval split. James started out as a busser at SUR but quickly became the restaurant’s resident DJ. He became well-known for dubbing himself “The White Kanye [West].”

In terms of his friendships, he appeared to have beef with everyone initially, especially Sandoval. In subsequent seasons he hooked up with then became fast friends with SUR hostess Lala Kent.

James Kennedy no longer works at SUR.

caption He got fired in season seven. source Dave Kotinsky/Stringer/Getty Images

After a series of explosive fights at SUR, Lisa Vanderpump finally fired the DJ. He had a massive falling out with Lala after he made rude remarks about her now-fiance film and TV producer Randall Emmett, continued to feud with almost everyone on the show, but surprisingly became good friends with Sandoval and Ariana over the years.

He currently lives with his longtime girlfriend Raquel Leviss who has also appeared on the show.

Lala Kent struggled to fit in with the original cast.

caption She wasn’t accepted initially. source Bravo

Lala Kent joined the cast in season four as a hostess with dreams of acting and modeling. She struggled to fit in with the other girls, namely Katie Maloney, and both hurled insults at one another. She was rumored by the cast to be dating a married man, denied this, but kept her “man’s” identity a secret. She also hooked up with James Kennedy.

Lala is now best friends with everyone.

caption She is a core part of the group. source Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Despite their initial feuds, Lala is surprisingly close friends with all the other women on the show, though she is no longer friends with James. Lala is still a host at SUR, is now engaged to her former mystery man, Randall, and continues to get work as an actress, most recently in the horror film, “The Row.”

Raquel Leviss joined the show in the fifth season.

caption She had a small part at first. source Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Image

Raquel Leviss started appearing on the show during the fifth season as James’ long-distance girlfriend. At the time she competed in beauty pageants and attended Sonoma State University.

Raquel Leviss is now a server at SUR.

caption She was told of her new job on the season seven reunion. source Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Leviss played a larger role in season seven, fighting with Lala Kent and some of the other women.

After several attempts to get hired at one of Lisa Vanderpump’s many establishments, Lisa announced on the season seven reunion that Leviss was hired as a waitress at SUR. She and James currently live together.

Billie Lee joined the cast during the sixth season.

caption She also initially had a small role. source Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Billie Lee joined the cast during the sixth season as a hostess who appeared in a few scenes. She bonded with Lala at the host stand and briefly had a fling with Ariana’s brother Jeremy Madix.

Billie seemed to make enemies over the course of a year.

caption She butted heads with the other women in the cast. source Mindy Small/FilmMagic/Getty Images

During season seven, Billie Lee butted heads with most of the women on the show, including her original pal, Lala. She expressed discomfort after being excluded from a “Girl’s Night,” that was organized by Maloney, as the only trans women in the cast, which did not sit well with the other women. Lee also took a larger role at SUR, hosting “Brunch with Billie” on weekends.

In the season seven reunion episode, Lee stated that she was looking into adopting a child eventually.

Lisa Vanderpump started out strictly business.

caption She was, and is, the head boss at SUR. source Tyler Golden/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lisa Vanderpump was part of the catalyst for the show, as she own SUR. She has appeared on the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since the beginning, but her initial role on “VPR” was as the head of the restaurant. She’d occasionally hear about drama, but most of her scenes were tasting food or disciplining the employees.

Vanderpump is now more personally involved with the cast.

caption She appears more often and has built personal relationships with the cast. source Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Though Lisa is clearly still the boss, the reality star has built personal relationships with many of the cast members on “VPR.” She officiated Tom and Katie’s wedding, gave a speech at Brittany and Jax’s engagement party, and frequently defends James Kennedy.

Vanderpump has also appeared more frequently during season seven of the show, which many attributes to reports that she’ll be departing from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”