‘God I wish they were here’: Vanessa Bryant described her raw grief at losing Kobe and Gianna, alongside a video of them playing basketball

Vanessa Bryant opened up about her grieving process for husband Kobe and daughter Gianna “Gigi,” alongside an Instagram video of Gigi dominating the court as her father watched from the sidelines.

Kobe, 13-year-old Gigi, and seven other passengers died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, at the end of January.

Vanessa posted a video of the two and included a lengthy caption expressing her grief, anger, and resounding strength. The video that has been viewed more than six million times at time of publication.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words,” Vanessa wrote in the post. “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time.”

She went on to describe her anger that Kobe was gone and that Gigi had “so much life to live.”

“Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?!” Vanessa wrote.

“God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over,” she added.

Vanessa said in spite of her grief, she recognizes that she needs to be strong for her family. Kobe is survived by Vanessa and their three daughters, 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka, and 9-month-old Capri.

“I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters,” Vanessa captioned the video. “Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.”

“Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all,” she concluded the post.

The city of Los Angeles is also grieving, after Lakers fans erected a memorial of flowers, signs, and basketballs outside the Staples Center where Kobe used to play until he retired in 2016. The team paid tribute to Kobe in their first game after his death.

A formal memorial service will be held at the Staples Center on February 24 (2/24/20), a date that holds significance for both Kobe and Gigi. February, being the second month, represents Gigi’s jersey number at the Mamba Sports Academy. The date, 24, is one of Kobe’s jersey numbers for the Lakers, and the year 20 represents his 20-season career in the NBA.