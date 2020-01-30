Vanessa Bryant announced a fund to direct donations to other families of victims of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna

caption Flowers and photos of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” are placed near the Staples Center to pay tribute after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star and his daughter, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 28, 2020. source REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Vanessa Bryant, wife of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant, set up a fund to support the families of the seven other people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

The crash killed her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.

Bryant wrote announced the fund on Instagram, and said it is being set up in conjunction with Kobe Bryant’s youth sports charity, the Mamba Sports Foundation, in order to further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Vanessa Bryant has started a fund in order to support the families of those killed in the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crash on Sunday.

The crash killed her husband and NBA icon Kobe Bryant, their daughter, 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven others on board including the pilot.

On Wednesday, Bryant posted on Instagram about the crash, thanking the “millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time.”

She also announced a new fund called MambaOnThree Foundation set up to support the families affected by the tragedy. The new fund is being set up in conjunction with Kobe Bryant’s youth sports charity, the Mamba Sports Foundation, in order to further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy, she said.

“We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality,” she wrote in her post.

According to its website, the MambaOnThree Fund “was created to honor Team Mamba’s mantra, ‘Mamba on Three.'”

“It’s with that customary chant for togetherness, sisterhood and the ability to take on every challenge that this Fund was named,” the website says.

The site says all proceeds from the fund will be directed to the families of the other victims.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.