Vanessa Bryant posted a sweet tribute to her late daughter Gigi on what would have been her 14th birthday

Vanessa Bryant posted a sweet tribute to her late daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant on Friday – what would have been her 14th birthday.

Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who was born on May 1, 2006, died in a helicopter crash with her father Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers in Calabasas, California, in late January.

“I miss your smile, your hugs, and your giggles,” Vanessa wrote in a post. “I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi.”

Vanessa Bryant posted a birthday message for her late daughter, Gianna, on what would be her 14th birthday on Friday.

Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who was born on May 1, 2006, died in a helicopter crash with her father Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, in late January.

Seven passengers who were also aboard the helicopter were killed in the crash – Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, and Ara Zobayan.

“Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you,” Vanessa Bryant wrote in the post. “You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me.”

“I miss your smile, your hugs, and your giggles,” she continued. “I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi.”

Vanessa wrote in a follow-up post that her daughter “loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures,” and wanted people to “commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness.”

She posted a picture of a red bracelet with the words Gigi’s name and her nickname, “Mambacita,” writing that it will soon be on sale, the proceeds of which would benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which was started in their memory.