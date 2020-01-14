Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens broke up after 9 years together and fans are losing their minds hoping she’ll reunite with Zac Efron

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens reportedly split on Tuesday after spending nearly nine years together, a source told Us Weekly.

“Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” the source said.

After the news broke, fans took to Twitter to express their devastation over the split.

vanessa hudgens and austin butler broke up. this is it. love is dead. pic.twitter.com/1WOw3riD8s — rimini (@riminipowell) January 14, 2020

Saw that Vanessa Hudgens was trending and LEGIT thought she got engaged to Austin Butler but NOPE THEY BROKE AFTER 9 YEARS TOGETHER LOVE IS DEAD pic.twitter.com/I3jBteciZV — ~Brittany~ (@teenwolfhuman) January 14, 2020

austin and vanessa are over after NINE YEARS? love is DEAD. pic.twitter.com/dh6r5EuG0m — //25, infp (@mexicanititita) January 14, 2020

me the rest of the day after finding out vanessa hudgens and austin butler broke up even though i don’t personally know them and it shouldn’t affect my life at all pic.twitter.com/ZPHZRFTE4E — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) January 14, 2020

*vanessa hudgens and austin butler break up after 9 years of dating* every single person that wants to believe in love: pic.twitter.com/rlxh00b3ei — legen…wait for it…dary (@itskelsieT) January 14, 2020

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler splitting up is an attack on love everywhere pic.twitter.com/Rqs6Q6qKvL — a???? (@caffeinatedesi) January 14, 2020

The couple first met on the set of Disney Channel’s “High School Musical” in 2005. However, Hudgens was dating her costar Zac Efron at the time. The Disney stars broke up in 2010, and Hudgens entered her nearly nine-year relationship with Butler the following year.

But upon learning that Hudgens and Butler parted ways, some fans began hoping that the “High School Musical” costars would give their relationship another shot.

me wanting zac efron to get back with Vanessa Hudgens but also want him to myself pic.twitter.com/2UdtrwYKJc — hate u, 3000. (@jessccuh) January 14, 2020

I hope Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens get back together one day !! pic.twitter.com/mDpKuL2TNW — Mar ???? (@twinkle_star_11) January 14, 2020

zac and vanessa are gonna pull a mila and ashton yup yup — aaliyah (@dobrikhive) January 14, 2020

zac efron rn thinking about a way to ask vanessa hudgens out pic.twitter.com/Q4rLDeKtoA — ???????????? (@hesodior) January 14, 2020

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler supposedly broke up .. Does that mean we can have a High School Musical reunion??? ZAC EFRON COME GET YA GIRL!!!! pic.twitter.com/ekhOwLQxJP — Reg ♡ (@R_3_G_I_N_A) January 14, 2020

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens Break Up after 9 years ???? ZAC EFRON HAS ENTERED THE CHAT pic.twitter.com/iSoc8OuNKK — Steve Austin Byers (@Austinbyy) January 14, 2020

Zac Efron finding out that Vanessa Hudgens is now single. pic.twitter.com/nqyjCHh8SR — Austin Scott (@randommovienerd) January 14, 2020

Zac Efron coming back to Vanessa Hudgens after she and Austin Butler broke up pic.twitter.com/ko71nKi3TN — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) January 14, 2020

me blasting the high school musical soundtracks while I look at all these Zac and Vanessa tweets pic.twitter.com/VPH2aeVJaa — Hearties ❤ albisco nation ☎️ (@BSML13) January 14, 2020

How I feel knowing that Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens can get back together now pic.twitter.com/kyX4MUG28a — Julia (@JulialuvSt) January 14, 2020

Zac Efron rn hearing about Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler’s break up pic.twitter.com/Hg1biErLwX — Bridget Kenney (@bridget_kenney) January 14, 2020

Efron and Hudgens didn’t keep in touch after their romance ended. She appeared on NBC’s “Access Hollywood” in 2017 and said she “completely lost contact with him.”

In 2019, Hudgens spoke positively of her relationship with the “Neighbors” actor on The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast “Awards Chatter.” She said, “I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at the time.”

Representatives for Butler and Hudgens didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.