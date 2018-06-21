Vanessa Trump reportedly lied to Donald Trump about her relationship with a gangster

source Brian Snyder/Reuters

Vanessa Haydon Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s estranged wife, reportedly lied about her high school romance with an alleged gangster when confronted by her then-soon-to-be father-in-law, Donald Trump.

When Vanessa was 15, she dated a low-level member of the Latin Kings gang, Valentin Rivera, according to friends of Vanessa’s and Rivera himself. Shortly before Vanessa married Trump’s eldest son, the real-estate mogul pulled her into his office to ask her about her relationship with Rivera. Vanessa denied it ever happened, GQ reported.

Rivera detailed the couple’s high school relationship in a recent interview with The New York Post.

“She talked with an urban, gangster accent,” a friend of Vanessa’s told GQ. “She wore big hoop earrings, hair slicked back. She thought she was a gangster. She had a gangster boyfriend, and she acted like a gangster herself. She was somebody who went out of her way to intimidate people by having a scary boyfriend that could hurt people.”

Vanessa visited Rivera on at Rikers Island after he was jailed on assault charges.

“She was heartbroken that I was being taken away,” Rivera told The Post of Vanessa’s reaction to his arrest. “The first time [she came to visit], she was upset – she cried a little bit – but after a while, we get used to things. She only came to visit me twice because her mother forbid her from coming to visit me.”

The two dated for five years, Rivera said – until Vanessa, at that point a model, cheated on him with actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Trump filed for divorce from Donald Jr. in March, and his alleged affair with singer Aubrey O’Day became public shortly thereafter.