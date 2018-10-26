‘It was a cowardly act’: Vanessa Trump opens up about getting an envelope of mysterious white powder intended for Donald Trump Jr.

Vanessa Trump spoke to Axios about her experience of receiving an envelope of white powder intended for her now-estranged husband Donald Trump Jr.

The powder turned out to be not harmful.

She said the experience was terrifying, and she was afraid she wouldn’t see her children again.

Vanessa compared the experience to this week’s serial attempted bombings of President Donald Trump’s critics, condemning them.

Vanessa Trump spoke out on Friday about her experience receiving an envelope filled with a mysterious white powder in February intended for her now-estranged husband, Donald Trump Jr.

The powder turned out not to be harmful, but she was rushed to the hospital and put on anti-infection medication for two weeks.

“I was rushed to the hospital, evaluated and put on Cipro for the longest two weeks of my life,” Vanessa told Axios in a statement. “While they worked to identify whether the white powder was deadly, I spent the entire time thinking about the horrifying possibility that I would never see my five beautiful children again.”

The comments come as Florida resident Cesar Soyac Jr. was arrested on charges related to allegedly sending bombs to prominent Democratic politicians and other perceived critics of President Donald Trump.

Vanessa condemned those attacks.

“Let me start by applauding law enforcement for swiftly catching one of the alleged perpetrators behind these recent acts of terrorism,” she said. “These recent acts are the acts of a coward and nothing more than terrorism, pure and simple. No one, regardless of political party or ideology, should ever have to go through what I went through.”

In March, Massachusetts resident Daniel Frisiello was arrested on charges of mailing threatening communications for allegedly sending the envelopes to Donald Trump Jr. and other public figures.

Trump compared this week’s serial attempted bombings to her own experience in February.

“This is personal for me because I know firsthand what it is like to be targeted and terrorized by a coward with a vendetta,” she said. “It was a cowardly act against a mother. And even today, every time I open the mail, I feel the same fear in my heart as I did that day.”