Vans has an entire collection inspired by ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ and it includes everything from sneakers to crop tops

Vans recently debuted an entire collection inspired by “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

It includes shoes that feature Sally brewing a potion and kicks inspired by Jack Skellington’s suit.

Some other items include spooky backpacks and socks that feature iconic characters from the Disney film.

Halloween (and Christmas) came early this year for fans of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Vans teamed up with Disney to drop a full collection of spooky footwear, apparel, and accessories inspired by characters and designs from the iconic animated film.

There are over 60 pieces total in the new Disney x Vans collab – here are some of the best ones.

Embrace your inner villain with these colorful Oogie Boogie crew socks.

Price: $15

These black cotton-blend crew socks feature bright graphics of the boogeyman himself, Oogie Boogie, on both sides. There are also bats, creepy crawlies, and other aspects of his lair represented throughout.

Vans is also selling a three-packs of lower socks that feature Jack, Sally, and a patchwork design.

Don’t lose your head over this Jack Skellington courtside hat.

Price: $30

This cotton twill hat is fashion with a function. The signature Vans check pattern covers the underside of the brim, and the mischievous expression on Jack’s face on the front patch is legendary.

This raglan tee featuring Jack and Sally will show your love for the couple.

Price: $39.50

Jack and Sally are one of Disney’s most famous couples, and you can show them off with this shirt.

This white and pink tee features portraits of the characters on each sleeve, framed by bones instead of flowers.

This ringer tee glows in the dark.

Price: $39.50

Many of the pieces in this Disney x Vans collection feature graphics that glow in the dark, including this piece, which features Jack and Sally side-by-side on the chest.

Plus, the all-over cloud wash print on this tee takes the glow effect to another level.

The gang’s all here on this long-sleeve character tee.

Price: $39.50

Zero, Jack, Boogie and the kids, Sally, and the Mayor all make an appearance on the sleeves of this otherwise simple white long-sleeve cotton T-shirt.

There is a small Vans logo on the front, and the back is completely bare-bones.

It’s perfect for the “Nightmare” fan who likes to wear a subtle tribute to the film while sticking to their basics.

This crop top is a nod to the Pumpkin King.

Price: $44.50

A simple check pattern covers the sleeves of this black crop top.

The dark color scheme is contrasted by white graphics of Jack’s best scary faces on top of the check and the white Vans Off the Wall logo on the chest.

Make Halloween feel like summer with these Oogie Boogie slides.

Price: $45

Sure, Oogie Boogie’s shoes were built into his onesie sack, but that doesn’t mean you can’t rock your own kicks.

These slide-on sandals are designed to represent the pattern from his giant wheel and are made with synthetic leather straps and molded PU-foam footbeds.

The whole family can don these stylish Vans Eras.

Price: $65

These low-top Eras feature the trick-or-treaters, Jack, and Sally in a multicolored design.

This style is also available in kid sizes at a cheaper price.

This full-sized backpack shows love to some of the film’s side characters.

Price: $65

The Disney x Vans Snag Plus Backpack is one of the only pieces in the collection to include background characters like the vampire and werewolf.

Hardcore fans will love the deep cuts, but for everyone else, there are also images of the leads (especially Zero) thrown into the collage.

It is not the only bag in this collection, but it does have one of the most colorful designs.

The familiar moon graphic on the back of this pullover will surely turn heads.

Price: $69.50

Jack’s silhouette against a bright full moon is one of the most recognizable images from the film. The graphic on this pullover is a version of that, but in a sketchy style and with a warped check pattern added beneath it.

Because that wasn’t enough, Vans also made the ink glow in the dark.

Slip these shoes on for your next festive event.

Price: $70

These spiffy slip-ons take a page out of Jack’s book of graveyard-ready formal attire.

The black and white stripes are a direct nod to his suit, and each suede and canvas shoe comes complete with his bow tie attached.

Go full Sally with this patchwork sweatshirt.

Price: $74.50

This pullover with its pastel colors and bite stitching can give you the same patchwork look that Sally had in the movie.

Experiment with these Sally-themed high tops.

Price: $75

These detailed glow-in-the-dark Disney x Vans Sk8-His feature Sally whipping up a potion.