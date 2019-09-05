Mysterious vaping illnesses are causing life-threatening lung injuries and even death. Here’s what we know about the people who have been affected so far.

caption Some users may be vaping things other than nicotine, like THC, complicating the investigation and leaving many unanswered questions. source Shutterstock

Since e-cigarettes’ mainstream inception, advocates have touted the devices as a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes. But now, as hospitalizations and deaths linked to the devices mount across the United States, health experts and consumers alike are concerned about their dangers.

Between June 28 and August 27, 215 vape-related lung illnesses were reported in 25 states, according to the CDC. One has resulted in death, and another death is being investigated as vape-related. Other reports suggest the number of cases is closer to 300.

Both a lack of FDA regulation and the sheer number of different e-cigarettes and juices on the market have made it difficult for health experts to pinpoint the cause of each of the lung illnesses, or see if a common cause links all of the cases.

Additionally, some users may be vaping things other than nicotine, like THC, complicating the investigation and leaving many unanswered questions. The FDA and CDC announced they are investigating these products in light of the lung problems to which they’ve been linked.

“The severity of illness people are experiencing is alarming and we must get the word out that using e-cigarettes and vaping can be dangerous,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement.

Here’s what we know so far about the people who have been hospitalized or have died from a vaping-related lung illness.

An unnamed Wisconsin man bought THC vape vials off the street and was later put into a medically induced coma after using them.

"He was not breathing on his own at all yesterday. His heart was weak. They weren't sure he was going to make it," his brother said.

In July, Patrick DeGrave’s 26-year-old brother, who was not publicly named, was hospitalized for being in critical condition after vaping THC, according to Fox 6 Now.

“He was not breathing on his own at all yesterday. His heart was weak. They weren’t sure he was going to make it,” DeGrave said.

DeGrave also said his brother had bought the THC-containing cartridge off the street in Wisconsin, a sign it may have been tampered with.

Maddie Nelson, a Utah-based 18-year-old, was hospitalized after vaping and shared her story on Facebook.

The flavors of vaping liquids are one of the top two reasons young people told Reuters they begin using e-cigs.

Nelson vaped every day for three years, according to Cosmpolitan. On July 27, she had severe back and kidney pain, so she was admitted to the hospital and later put in a medically induced coma.

Doctors later diagnosed her with acute eosinophilic pneumonia, a condition where white blood cells build up in the lungs, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. Symptoms include fatigue, cough, trouble breathing, and weight loss.

Nelson is now out of her coma and on the road to recovery. She’s also been outspoken about her life-threatening vaping experience on Facebook and is warning others against using the devices.

20-year-old Alexander Mitchell from Utah almost died after developing lipoid pneumonia from vaping.

Mitchell, not pictured, said he vaped every day.

A person can get lipoid pneumonia if fat or oil gets into the lungs, and nicotine-containing vape juices used to power the devices often have some kind of oil, likely causing the scary reaction.

According to Mitchell, “everything started going downhill” the day after he bought a bottle of vape juice to use for his daily vape habit. His symptoms of shortness of breath, coughing, and chest pain eventually escalated and he developed acute respiratory distress syndrome, where fluid collects in the lungs and stops the proper flow of oxygen.

Due to Mitchell’s status, he was put on life support, but he is now back home and doing okay.

“I’m at 25% diminished lung capacity now,” Mitchell told KUTV. “Vaping’s promoted as a safer alternative when, in reality, it’s not.”

Mitchell’s doctors said it could take one to four years for his lungs to return to their full capacity.

31-year-old Sean Bills of Utah is also in a medically induced coma after vaping.

A coma patient (not Bills) has his brain parameters stimulated with flash lights to understand when he is ready to be stimulated.

Bills’ wife Tiffani told Fox 13 Salt Lake City that doctors believe vaping caused his illness, which like Mitchell, was diagnosed as lipoid pneumonia.

The days prior to Bills’ hospitalization, his wife said he started feeling shortness of breath, which was strange because he was otherwise healthy.

Following Bills’ life-threatening experience, Tiffani too has sworn off vaping.

“Stop,” Tiffani told Fox 13. “Stop right now before it gets worse. I mean, it’s not worth your life.”

Pennsylvania teen Kevin Boclair has been hospitalized for three weeks due to a vaping-related lung illness.

On August 3, the parents of 19-year-old Kevin Boclair told CBS 3 Philly that their son was put in a medically induced coma three weeks ago. They believe the teen’s vaping habit caused him irreparable lung damage and put him on life support.

“The doctors are saying the chemicals in the vape actually changes the tissue of the lungs and it gets damaged, and that damaged part actually scars up and it never gets better,” the patient’s mom, Deborah Boclair, a nurse, told CBS 3.

On August 23, an unnamed person in Illinois died from a severe respiratory illness.

Illinois officials asked the CDC to help them investigate the cases.

Although little information exists on the person who died following a vape-related lung illness, officials noted that a total of 22 cases of vape-related lung injuries had been reported in the state.

On September 3, Oregon officials announced they are investigating a potential death from vaping a cannabis-containing liquid.

Officials didn't specify what components of cannabis were in the liquid.

Officials said the unnamed person died in July and had recently used a cannabis-containing cartridge they had purchased from a dispensary, as marijuana is recreationally legal in Oregon. Officials didn’t specify what components of cannabis were in the liquid.

“We don’t yet know the exact cause of these illnesses – whether they’re caused by contaminants, ingredients in the liquid or something else, such as the device itself,” Dr. Ann Thomas, a public health physician at Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health Division, said in a press release.