This $10 collapsible water bottle rolls up so small it can fit in your pocket — I swear by mine for traveling

The Vapur reusable water bottle ($10) is a flexible, foldable, and more portable alternative to bulkier water bottles.

Each one comes with a small clip to hang off your backpack or pocket loop. It also stands upright when full, and can be frozen as an ice pack for camping or beach trips.

The BPA-free plastic pouch is designed to be flattened out or rolled up small enough to fit in your pocket, making it perfect for commuting, hiking, and traveling. It’s also dishwasher safe and easy to clean.

I have a love-hate relationship with drinking water. For me, downing a bottle after a workout or during a hot summer morning is an easy task, but drinking water throughout the day proves more difficult. There are limitless health benefits to sipping on water regularly – like clear skin, ample energy, and improved kidney health – yet none of these seemed to change my habits.

The issue wasn’t with the water itself. The issue was with the fact that carrying a large, bulky bottle around was annoying. Sure, there are dozens of awesome water bottles on the market and companies are constantly emerging from the walls with innovative ways to help you stay hydrated, but the unfortunate fact is that changing a product’s color or upping the cooling ability of a container doesn’t do much when it comes to usability.

The Vapur Anti-Bottle stood out to me, not because it kept up with the newest trends or had fancy patterns, but because it lacked both of these characteristics. For once, I found a company that prioritized convenience over looks (though the bottle does come in some nice colors) – and the fact that the lightweight water bottle could fold up to fit in my pocket had me sold almost immediately.

The Vapur Anti-Bottle is made from durable three-ply plastic that is flexible, foldable, and portable, which solves my decade-long issue of trying to avoid carrying too much extra bulk. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

I’ve tried to throw other bottles in my purse or in a backpack to evade carrying them in my hands to work, but finding room for them alongside my substantial clutter was nearly impossible. The Vapur bottle has changed my travel game because I can quite literally roll it up and put it in my pocket before my commute or trip and then fill it up when I get to work or the airport.

Aside from its space-saving convenience, I noticed an immediate difference in the amount of water I drank throughout the day simply because of how much easier it was to carry around.

The promise of a light and flexible container held up after multiple uses, and I was pleasantly surprised to find how durable it was. I saw no leakage, tearing, or wear of the Vapur bottle despite the rolling and bending of the plastic in an effort to shove it in the smallest compartment in my purse.

If ease of transport isn’t a major issue for you, Vapur is still worth it – particularly if you care about sustainability. The slim foundation actually takes less energy to create so the bottle leaves less of a harmful footprint on the environment. The company also partners with different charities working on eco-friendly initiatives.

Since 2009, the founders and their team have produced over 40 products ranging in size, color, and shape so that the needs of travelers, adventurers, and commuting corporate crowds can be addressed with one swoop. The Vapur bottle has become the only bottle I travel with and has definitely served as a staple in my daily routine.

