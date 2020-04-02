This innovative swim trainer lets me perfect my swim technique right in the middle of my living room, delivering a great at-home workout

source Vasa Trainer

Even if you don’t have easy access to a pool or body of water to keep up with your swim training, you don’t have to scrap the workout altogether.

Vasa’s SwimErg, an at-home swim trainer, doesn’t just substitute for a pool but helps improve your fitness and stroke for both pool and open-water training

Vasa designed the SwimErg for elite athletes but it’s a remarkable tool for anyone looking for variety in their at-home workout routine.

It’s expensive at $2,299 but worth the investment – it improves your swim technique while also saving time getting to and from the pool.

If you’re a Masters swimmer, a triathlete, or someone who relies on swimming for fitness, you likely depend on a public pool for your workouts – be it at a health club, the local YMCA, or even a town rec center. Unfortunately, access to these venues isn’t always a viable option.

Today, the spread of COVID-19 has made pool access even harder to come by. Along with mandated social distancing, self-quarantining, and sheltering in place, most (if not all) pools have closed, restricting access to typical members and leaving swimmers without open water.

But a lack of access doesn’t mean swim training needs to go on temporary hiatus. Just like treadmills and exercise bikes, an at-home swim ergometer lets swimmers maintain their fitness and train more efficiently and effectively, all without the need for a single drop of pool water.

The Vasa SwimErg

One of the top swim ergometers currently available comes from the Vermont-based company, Vasa. Called the SwimErg, it’s essentially a rowing machine for swimmers. To use it, you lie on its padded bench, which slides on a rail as you stroke with corded paddle handles.

An LCD screen tells you the time you’ve been swimming, your wattage output by arm, your strokes per minute, and your speed. The Erg also connects wirelessly to a Garmin, Wahoo, or other ANT+ computer or watch to record your cadence, speed, calories burned, and other parameters you choose.

The machine comes in three boxes totaling 104 lbs, so be prepared for a heavy package upon delivery. It takes about 15 minutes to assemble and doesn’t require additional power to function. The on-board LCD screen runs on two AA batteries.

Vasa’s no newbie

Though you’ve likely not heard of it before, the Vase SwimErg isn’t new. In 1989, Vasa founder Rob Sleamaker brought the first Vasa Trainer to the American Swim Coaches Association (ASCA) World Clinic to show off his new invention. As director of sports medicine for the U.S. Biathlon team, Sleamaker knew the benefits of focused dry-land training for Nordic skiers and biathletes. By the end of ASCA, he had orders from three U.S. Olympic swim coaches.

Within a few years, swimmers around the U.S. used Vasa Trainers for dedicated dryland workouts. At the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, U.S. team swim coaches set up Vasa Trainers in the Athletes’ Village. Vasas were even used poolside as an extra lane by some swim coaches.

Now, Vasa has several ergometer models. Along with a version of the original swim bench, it also offers a fully featured SwimErg called the Space Saver that mounts to a wall and uses a moveable bench instead of a bench on a track.

The SwimErg experience

I was a competitive swimmer, a State Champion in the 500 freestlyle, and a Nationals qualifier in the 100 butterfly in both high school and college. Since then, my swim training has tapered off. The last big swim I did was an eight-mile Lake Champlain swim from New York to Vermont.

When I came across Vasa, I wondered if I could train for a big swim like that without the use of a pool. After college, I quit swimming because I couldn’t handle the chlorine. Since then, a full-time job and extensive travel schedule kept me from maintaining a gym membership. I started hiking and biking instead.

I’ve now had the Vasa for close to two months and first used Vasa’s three-week introductory program and pinged a couple of coaches who use Vasa regularly for workout suggestions. The advice I got was to structure my workouts with a power workout, an endurance workout, a speed workout, and a form/recovery workout each week. They then suggested I add a second power, endurance, or speed workout depending on my goals.

Over the last six weeks, I’ve used the erg at least five times a day for roughly 15 to 30 minutes at a time – and I can tell my upper body strength has greatly improved. While backcountry skiing this winter, I noticed my cardiovascular fitness skiing uphill was excellent, and that was likely due to the erg training. As an athlete who cycles and skies often, adding an upper-body activity contributed to more balanced fitness.

Why a swim ergometer workout is important

When I spoke with coach Patrick McCrann, a 21-time Ironman finisher, and co-founder of Endurance Nation, he said that swimmers who train on Vasa do what matters most, which is getting in regular swim-specific workouts.

“The best thing you can do is be repetitive,” McCrann told Business Insider. “If you’re using a Vasa, it’s easy to crank out 20 minutes and you can swim at home four or five times a week without a big-time commitment. You get all the benefits of swimming without the wet hair.”

I’ve always wondered if my left arm is as strong as my right. Now I know its weaker, and it’s something I’m working on so that I can be better-balanced once Lake Champlain melts and I can open water swim again. The SwimErg has been a great tool for working on technique like finishing my stroke, and also for training myself to keep high elbows while swimming.

Sleamaker recommended I put a mirror under the bench so I can see exactly what I am doing both right and wrong. The LCD-display tells me my power, yards or meters per minute, and side to side wattage. It’s real-time, live data I can’t get in the pool, and that’s helping me get stronger, faster, and more efficient.

A versatile swim trainer

Another benefit of the SwimErg that water can’t provide is the ability to control resistance. The Erg has a damper door with settings from 1 to 7 that let you control how difficult it is to stroke. The Erg’s adjustable airflow system simulates resistance you’d experience swimming in the water, and takes it higher helping you build strength and endurance.

I learned the hard way that it’s possible to increase that resistance too fast. Early on, I got overly enthusiastic and gave myself an inflamed rotator cuff. After a few weeks off, it’s feeling good, and I’m back to training.

The bottom line

Until the SwimErg, I hadn’t found a tool for indoor training that I look forward to using every day. It’s been rewarding watching my power numbers climb and my wattage creep up as I get stronger. I can even keep training if I have to stay home, and I’ve really enjoyed the versatility and intense workout it provides. Although I stopped swimming years ago, the SwimErg allowed me to rebuild that strength I had, and is a great companion to my normal fitness routine.

Should you buy it? It’s expensive but highly worth it if your swim training matters. Spending time on a Vasa SwimErg lets you keep up with your fitness without requiring access to a pool – you may just hit the water a better swimmer than you’ve ever been. It’s not just for swimmers, either. Vasa sells a SUP/Kayak version, as well.

It's not just for swimmers, either. Vasa sells a SUP/Kayak version, as well. Other alternatives: Swim bands can help you maintain strength but they don't simulate the actual technique of swimming, so they won't help you improve stroke dynamics. There are other swim trainers on the market but they're few and far between. Vasa dominates the space and it's been endorsed by hundreds of coaches and athletes for more than 30 years.

Pros: Helps fine-tune your swim stroke without the need for a pool, offers real-time output data such as speed, calories burned, and stroke strength, offers differing levels of resistance, delivers a great at-home workout

Cons: Expensive, takes a few sessions to be familiar with the machine, requires a decent footprint, heavy