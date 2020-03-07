Self-driving trucks are a $70 billion opportunity — but VCs are hesitant to bet on them

caption Trucking is attracting serious VC bucks. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Technologists and big spenders in America’s $800 billion trucking industry are investing in new types of trucking software – but not much in self-driving trucks.

That’s because the likelihood that self-driving trucks will be realized in the coming decade is diminishing further and further, making it a lesser focus for big players in the industry.

With investor focus elsewhere, the expectation for self-driving trucks could be pushed even further down the road – all while those same investors are focusing on a select few other bets in the industry, which experts discussed with us recently.