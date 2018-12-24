8 tips for cooking vegan, according to experts

caption These chefs shared some of their best tips. source Yummy/Flickr

There are lots of ways to add flavors to your favorite vegan meals.

Making delicious vegan meals may seem challenging at first glance. However, expert chefs suggest that there are tons of ingenious (and not to mention easy) ways in which vegans can get creative in the kitchen.

To provide you with some major food inspiration, we spoke to a handful of expert chefs about some of the best vegan cooking tips possible. Below are some of the helpful hacks they recommend keeping in mind next time you want to treat yourself to a delicious home-cooked meal.

Get creative with your ingredients.

caption Add some natural fats in your foods. source Shutterstock

“Add natural fats from avocados, use nut butter, and add some nuts and seeds to your dishes if you are looking for a pop of texture and flavor,” suggested chef and culinary educator Jill Nussinow, MS, RDN.

Don’t rely on steamed veggies.

caption There are other options. source CatchaSnap/Shutterstock

“Don’t rely on steamed vegetables as a go-to,” said Nussinow. They tend to be boring, but cooking your veggies a different way, such as stir-frying, sauteing, or roasting can give you some much-needed variety.

Use substitutes for cream and milk.

caption There are lots of alternative options. source Shutterstock

“There are many substitutes for cream and milk,” suggested vegan chef Carolyn Scott-Hamilton. These kinds of ingredients help make any dish creamy and delicious, she explained.

Try out almond milk, coconut cream, and more to give your dishes a creamy kick.

Keep nutritional yeast in your pantry.

caption It adds a cheesy flavor. source Wikimedia Commons

If you want to add a cheesy flavor to your meals, Scott-Hamilton explained that it’s wise to always keep nutritional yeast stocked in your pantry. This can be used to add a cheesy kick to meals without the dairy. You can use it from anything from mac and cheese to topping popcorn.

Don’t rely on vegan meat substitutes.

caption Use actual vegetables. source picturepartners/Shutterstock

“Don’t be reliant on vegan meat substitutes,” Scott-Hamilton told INSIDER. Instead of simply using pre-packaged substitutes, shoot for mushrooms, jackfruit, hearts of palm, and artichokes for a great meaty texture and flavor, she said.

Experiment with flavors and spices.

caption Utilize all your spice options. source Daddy-David/Flickr

“Plant-based foods can be wonderfully flavorful if you season them correctly,” Scott-Hamilton explained. Feel free to spice up your dishes with no fear, she said.

Make DIY flax eggs.

caption Use flaxseed to make your own vegan eggs. source Dvortygirl/Wikimedia Commons

A big barrier to making traditional recipes vegan is the need for common ingredients like eggs. But there is a simple solution.

“Make your own flax egg when you need eggs for a recipe,” said Green Chef executive chef Dana Murrell. To do this, try combining one tablespoon of ground flaxseed meal with three tablespoons of water, she said.

Splurge on the good stuff.

caption Don’t skimp on these ingredients. source dulezidar/iStock

“Buy good olive oil, vinegar, salt, and spices,” Langan explained. These high-quality staples elevate even the most basic grain bowls, pasta, and veggie-packed soups, she said.

