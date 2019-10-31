11 vegan foods a nutritionist buys at Trader Joe’s, from faux sausage to chocolate

source Roman Tiraspolsky/Shutterstock

Grocery shopping can be complicated for anyone trying to eat healthy, thanks to conflicting health information and confusing labeling.

But if can be even more intimidating when trying veganism, which can feel limiting as you’re making the switch from a more omnivorous lifestyle.

For guidance, Insider asked a plant-based dietitian Cynthia Sass to share photos of her grocery trip to Trader Joe’s and why she made each vegan-friendly choice.

She filled her cart with some predictable items like produce, but also some surprises including prepared lentils and chocolate almond butter cups.

Grocery shopping for healthy foods can be complicated, with contrary and confusing nutrition advice competing for your attention, and products claiming to be cure-alls for your heart, gut, or waistline.

The shopping can be even more overwhelming when you add in the restrictions of a particular diet like veganism, which eliminates all animal products like milk, meat, and eggs, especially if you’re new to the eating pattern.

But you don’t have to go from zero to 100, registered dietitian Cynthia Sass, author of “The Flat Belly Diet,” told Insider. In fact, simply adding more plants to your diet or reducing some of the meat – perhaps by swapping out chicken for lentils, for example – still has health benefits.

“A mostly vegan diet and a vegan diet are comparable for health,” she said.

Whether you’re planning to go fully plant-based or to simply add a few “meatless Mondays” options to your routine, Sass shared pictures of her recent vegan grocery trip to Trader Joe’s for inspiration. (She has no affiliations with TJ’s or any of the brands mentioned.)

Sass’s first stop was the produce aisle.

caption Sass said the bulk of her groceries are fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables. source Cynthia Sass

“Produce represents the bulk of my groceries by far,” said Sass, who typically shops twice a week at places like her local Trader Joe’s and farmer’s markets. “I eat at least seven cups of produce daily.”

Those servings include veggies, both cooked and raw, as well as fruits.

The choices offer a myriad of health benefits, including vitamins, minerals, nutrients, and antioxidants, Sass explained, and eating a lot of them is linked to lower risk of many chronic illnesses.

Plants are also good for your gut microbiome, the beneficial bacteria in your gut that are responsible for a healthy metabolism and immune system, as well as other important functions.

While in the produce aisle, Sass’s choices were guided by what’s in season.

caption Buying produce in season helps save money and add variety to your diet. source Cynthia Sass

Sass typically includes some type of leafy greens, some starches like potatoes and squash, and seasonal fruit in her grocery cart.

She also picks up cruciferous veggies like Brussels sprouts when they’re in season from June to January; otherwise it’s broccoli, cauliflower, and kale, which are available in fall and winter.

“I aim for a variety of colors and types,” she said.

Buying produce in season helps achieve that variety and also tends to be less expensive than fruits and veggies that are shipped from a more temperate climate.

Sass then opted for some pre-cooked lentils to add convenience and versatility to her pantry.

caption The lentils can be added to salads and soups. source Cynthia Sass

Sass said it’s fine to buy convenience foods, but instead of buying manufactured or processed items, she recommended sticking to packaged versions of recognizable whole foods like pre-cooked lentils.

Remember, too, just because something is vegan doesn’t mean it’s healthy. White bread, for example, may be free of animal products, but still isn’t a cornerstone of a balanced diet, Sass explained.

“There are healthy plant-based diets, and junk food plant-based diets,” she said.

Next, Sass visited the frozen food aisle for less perishable versions of fresh produce.

caption Frozen foods are just as nutritious as fresh, and can be more convenient. source Cynthia Sass

“Many health-conscious eaters steer clear of the frozen section, but the truth is there are some great finds here,” Sass said. “Freezing preserves nutrients, so when the only ingredient is the fruit or vegetable itself, it’s like just like having fresh produce on ice.”

It can also be cheaper and more convenient to have items like blueberries stashed in your freezer instead of buying them fresh, often when they’re out of season.

Grains such as brown rice can also be bought pre-cooked and frozen to save time and effort.

Sass made a trip to the frozen faux meat freezer to add more concentrated protein to meals.

caption Some meat substitute options have healthy, simple ingredients, Sass said. source Cynthia Sass

If you’re used to getting all your protein from animal sources, you may wonder how to get enough on a plant-based diet.

But Sass has no problem getting her protein from a variety of whole-food plant sources like beans, lentils, peas, and chickpeas, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and veggies. But, she added, “I do like to supplement with more concentrated sources.”

This trip, that meant buying Dr. Praeger’s gluten-free, soy-free pea protein-based patties.

Sass then visited Trader Joe’s shelf-stable aisle since nuts and seeds are a great source of additional protein and vitamins.

caption Seeds and nuts are nutritional powerhouses, packed with protein, fiber, and vitamins. source Cynthia Sass

Fat is an important part of a healthy diet. Fortunately for vegans and vegetarians, plant-based fats from nuts and seeds are among the healthier options and are linked to lower “bad” cholesterol and better heart health.

They’re also filling and satisfying, Sass said.

Cooking oils like olive oil and avocado oil are also in this aisle. Some store-bought sauces like pesto (which is nut-based) can also be good go-tos for convenient vegan meals.

Sass also picked up a plant-based supplement to add to her smoothies and soups.

caption Vegan protein powders can come from sources like almonds, pea, and hemp. source Cynthia Sass

To round out her protein intake, Sass adds a supplemental almond protein to smoothies, soups like butternut squash, gluten-free vegan pancakes, and mashed cauliflower.

“These bonus sources help bolster my overall protein intake, but they are still made with simple, recognizable ingredients,” Sass said.

Next up: The canned food section to buy whole foods like beans.

caption Cans with fewer, and recognizable, ingredients are best. source Cynthia Sass

Beans, chickpeas, and other legumes are a staple of a plant-based diet, Sass said, and it’s convenient to buy them from a can.

“The advice to shop the perimeter of the market is great for getting more produce into your cart. But, ignoring the inner aisles means you’ll miss out on lots of nutrient-dense plant foods,” she said.

And, although Sass buys organic when she can, it’s not necessary for everything. She recommended going organic if the price is comparable, as is often the case with organic canned beans.

Sass also visited the dairy aisle without picking up actual dairy.

caption Sass again recommended looking for options with simple, recognizable ingredients. source Cynthia Sass

In the dairy aisle, Sass continued the theme of fewer ingredients and recognizable foods. Vegans can still enjoy milk – of the soy, almond, and coconut varieties – for cooking and as an add-in to coffee, breakfast cereal, smoothies, and more.

“I buy a variety of plant milks, and look for options with simple ingredients,” Sass said. This can help you avoid added sugar.

Non-dairy Greek yogurt was also on Sass’s dairy aisle list.

caption Non-dairy yogurt can come in a variety of forms and flavors, including almond and coconut. source Cynthia Sass

Instead of dairy products, Sass relies on nut-based alternatives like yogurt from almond or coconut. These can provide protein and fiber, and be eaten plain, with toppings, or used creatively in other recipes.

“It’s delicious and thick, just like traditional Greek. I use it for making savory garlic and herb dips and sauces, or incorporating into overnight oats or fruit and nut parfaits,” Sass said.

Finally, Sass grabbed some vegan-friendly desserts.

caption Ice cream, cookies, and pie aren’t limited to non-vegans. source Cynthia Sass

Sass said her favorite plant-based indulgence, the Hail Merry, is a chocolate and almond butter treat. Although it’s made without eggs or dairy, it can fill in for traditional desserts just as well.

“The ingredients are stellar nutritionally, and they’re 100% plant-based and incredibly satisfying, so there’s no longing for conventional treats made with dairy and eggs,” she said.

