A gluten-free, vegan influencer with 1.7 million followers criticized a high-end Italian restaurant because it wouldn’t tweak its $200 tasting menu to accommodate her dietary requirements

caption Nicole Warne is an established fashion blogger. source Getty/Julien M. Hekimian

An established fashion blogger criticized a fine dining Italian restaurant after she said it failed to cater to her dietary requirements.

Nicole Warne of Gary Pepper Girl suffers from “severe gluten, cashew, and coconut intolerances” and is also vegan.

She says she told Grotta Palazzese restaurant this when she booked three months ahead of her visit. However, when she arrived, she claims she was told the restaurant couldn’t tweak its tasting menu to fit her diet.

Instead, she says she was served beans, vegetables, and fruit, but still charged €180 ($200).

Warne described it as “the worst dining experience” she’s ever had in an Instagram post.

Neither Warne nor Grotta Palazzese immediately responded to INSIDER’s request for comment.

A gluten-free, vegan influencer has criticized a fine dining restaurant for failing to cater to her dietary requirements.

Nicole Warne runs the well-established Gary Pepper Girl fashion and lifestyle blog, was named in Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list in 2016, and has 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

But the Australian blogger recently deviated from her usual style of post with a scathing restaurant review.

Written in the caption of an Instagram post from a trip to Puglia, Italy, Warne criticized the high-end restaurant Grotta Palazzese for not tweaking its $200 set menu to suit her dietary requirements.

The cliff-top Pugliese restaurant offers incredible views over the Mediterranean Sea and is incredibly popular on Instagram as a result, but Warne says she was left distinctly unimpressed with the food and service.

The 29-year-old told her followers that she called three months ahead of her visit to see whether they would be able to cater for her. It’s unclear what the restaurant said in its reply.

However, when Warne’s visit came around, she had what she described as “the worst dining experience” she’s ever had.

“I was conflicted posting this; I am aware there are far worse things happening in the world but I am also aware that many of you look to my account as a travel guide and may book places as a result,” Warne wrote.

“I don’t like to be part of any form of negativity but I felt compelled to share my experience after so many of you asked where this place was because you wanted to visit.

“For me, this place was the worst dining experience I have ever had.”

caption Grotta Palazzese restaurant is nestled into a cliff over the Mediterranean Sea in Puglia, Italy. source Shutterstock/AlfredodeSario

The influencer explained that she and her friend were so excited to have managed to make a reservation, despite seeing mixed reviews online.

“We saw it is a once in a lifetime experience,” she said.

Warne suffers from “severe gluten, cashew, and coconut intolerances” and is also vegan. She claims she told the restaurant this when she booked three months ahead of her visit.

“Upon arrival, the view took our breath away, it truly is serene, but as soon as we sat down we were told the kitchen had not and could not prepare anything not on the set menu,” she continued.

“I am used to not being able to eat most options on a menu, but as this was a ‘fine dining experience’ and they asked for my food requirements well in advance, I was frustrated to hear I would still need to pay €180 ($200) for the set menu, much of which I could not eat.”

The previous day, Warne had posted images of the view from the restaurant, writing: “Dinner in a three hundred year old cave (although the food was truly awful).”

The Grotta Palazzese website explains that it offers two set menus: “Magico” and the “Charming.” The former is a four-course meal costing €180 ($200) and consisting of Amberjack fish, prawn spaghetti, seabass, and ricotta with ice cream to finish.

The restaurant also offers a more expensive six-course menu for €220 ($240).

Unfortunately nothing on the menu fit Warne’s requirements.

“I ended up eating a tiny bowl of beans, two slices of vegetables, and was offered a fruit plate as dessert, which I did not eat,” she said.

But it wasn’t just the food that was lacking, according to Warne – the service wasn’t up to par either, she claims.

“The customer service was terrible and I was further disappointed when the staff and the chef would not acknowledge the situation,” she said.

What’s more, her friend who was able to eat the normal set menu apparently found it “underwhelming.”

“We are no food critics, but this food seemed to fall victim to a fancy restaurant trying to create fancy food but completely missing the mark and offering bizarre and confusing food as a result,” Warne said.

“For me, this place is not worth the money even despite the fantastic view.

“If you are willing to pay just to take photos, then sure, go visit, the photos will be beautiful, but if you’re like us and just appreciate good service and delicious food, then I would highly suggest going to a local restaurant and ordering the €15 ($16.50) mouthwatering pasta that was easily better than what we found here for twelve times the price.”

While some of Warne’s high-profile followers have sympathized with her plight, others believe she was demanding too much.

“So why bother posting and being negative? Just so you can show the shot? What’s the point?” commented TV host Catriona Rowntree.

Others were kinder, however.

“Thanks for sharing, sorry you had a horrible experience!” wrote Tina Craig of Bagsnob.

Zoe Foster Blake of Zotheysay added: “Our best meal in polignano mare was a €4 ($4.44) gelato brioche.”