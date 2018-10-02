13 popular Halloween candies you didn’t realize are vegan

caption Smarties are vegan. source Peppysis/Flickr

Vegans generally don’t consume food items made with animal meat, fish, eggs, gelatin, and dairy. Some vegans don’t eat honey, either. As a result, Halloween can be tricky for vegans because many popular Halloween candies on the market are made with animal products.

Fortunately, there are a bunch of Halloween candies you can eat if you’re vegan. Here’s a list of vegan-friendly candies to enjoy year-round.

Smarties are a sweet choice.

caption Smarties are also dairy-free and gluten-free. source Wikimedia Commons

Smarties are great for mindful snackers looking for a little something sweet to hold them over through a long night of trick-or-treating.

This candy’s classic flavors include orange/cream, pineapple, cherry, strawberry, grape, and orange.

Airheads are nice and chewy.

caption They’re vegan-friendly. source Airheads/Facebook

All flavors of regular airheads, as well as Airhead Xtremes, are vegan. So, you can choose between sweet and sour flavors this Halloween.

Dots are a fruity classic.

caption They’re also kosher. source Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock

If Halloween makes you nostalgic for sweet, sticky candies, you’re in luck. These fruity gumdrops are vegan-friendly and are sold in a variety of flavors from originals like Cherry to tropic twists like Island Nectar, and Sour Grape.

Sour Patch Kids are a sweet and sour vegan treat.

caption First they’re sour, then they’re sweet. source Daniel Rothamel/ Flickr

First they’re sour, then they’re sweet. Fortunately, Sour Patch Kids and Sour Patch Watermelons are always vegan-friendly.

Charms Blow Pops are vegan, down to their bubble gum center.

caption The center is vegan-friendly, too. source Charms Blow Pops/Facebook

Charms Blow Pops and their bubble gum center are 100% vegan-friendly.

Twizzlers are a classic choice.

caption Plus, they’re kosher. source James Lee/Flickr

Classic Strawberry Twizzlers are vegan, and all of Twizzlers’ flavors are vegan as well. They do not contain gelatin that’s made from animal products.

Laffy Taffy is vegan when it’s fun-sized.

caption The fun-sized versions are vegan. source Flickr/stevendepolo

The fun-sized versions of Laffy Taffy candies are vegan-friendly. But, be cautious with the larger version, it is not vegan because it contains eggs.

Wonka Fun Dip is vegan and fun to enjoy.

caption All flavors are vegan-friendly. source Wikimedia Commons

These sour powders and sweet dipping sticks are an excellent vegan-friendly choice.

Jolly Ranchers are vegan-approved.

caption Vegans can enjoy any of the classic flavors. source Jo Naylor/Flickr

Jolly Rancher hard candies are vegan-approved, and so are Jolly Rancher Lollipops.

Pixy Stix will give you a sugary boost.

caption They’re super sweet. source DeliciousLife/Flickr

These sugary treats are vegan-friendly since Pixy Stix don’t contain any animal products.

Mary Janes are packed with flavor.

caption You may want to avoid these if you have a nut allergy. source Flickr/westcoaster

Mary Janes are PETA-approved. Remember, just because a candy is vegan, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s allergen-friendly. You might want to pass on this one if you have a nut allergy.

Jujubes are the perfect throwback snack.

caption They’re an old-school candy. source Flickr/oskay

Jujubes are a colorful, vegan-friendly candy you can enjoy this October.

Some variations of Now & Later candies are vegan.

caption Just be sure to read the labels. source Flickr/jcorduroy

Original Now & Later candies are made with vegan-friendly ingredients. But, some variations like Chewy and Splits Now & Laters, however, are made with egg whites, so vegans should be aware of both. Just be sure to read the label before trying new variations of the classic.

