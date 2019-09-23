A Instagram influencer who champions raw, vegan food is being ridiculed for encouraging people to eat ‘lettucetti’

- source
- Instagram/Ullenka Kash
- An influencer who champions raw, vegan food is facing a backlash for calling shredded lettuce “lettucetti.”
- Ulenka Kash, who told Metro it reminded her of spaghetti, tops her dish with a sauce made from more vegetables.
- However, people have pointed out that “it’s a salad.”
- Kash added that she loves the dish because it allows her to “keep a flat stomach.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
If the concept of courgetti fills you with fury, you may want to look away now.
An influencer who champions raw, vegan food is trying to make “lettucetti” – or lettuce spaghetti – a thing.
Yes, that’s just lettuce. Cut up into small bits. In an attempt to be passed off as an alternative to spaghetti in a bolognese.
View this post on Instagram
New IMPROVED “Bolognezze” dressing is here. High in protein and omegas. VERY satisfying!!! I think I’m getting closer to the Bolognese taste!! ???? Lettucetti 2.0 ???? Lettuce Spaghetti. Spaghetti Salad. Salad with delicious sauce. Call it the way you want. ???? I believe that the flavor of the meal comes from herbs, plants, salt and fats, so not adding meat doesn’t make a big difference. I know that when I make my crunchy melon seeds and I add spices it tastes very flavorful compare to just plain toasted seeds. Try cooking meat itself without salt or spices. Tell me what was the result! ???? Would you like a video recipe for this one? It’s pretty tasty, very satisfying, smells good, it’s also filling and does the trick for a savory and hearty meal. ???? Lettuce rules! ???? Have you tried my previous recipe? Are you excited to test this one? It’s one of the fastest salads you can make that will fill you up and make your belly happy. ???? #lettucespaghetti #veganspaghetti #veganrecipes #veganbolognese #rawveganspaghetti #spaghettisalad #tacosalad
The carb-light concoction is the creation of Ullenka Kash, who brands herself as a “Fruit Queen” and has 127,000 followers on Instagram.
In a video posted on Instagram showing how Kash makes the dish, she points out that it’s raw, vegan, and low-fat.
She simply slices lettuce into strips then tops with “bolognese.”
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kash doesn’t top her “lettucetti” with the meaty ragu most omnivores consider to be a bolognese, but a sauce made from scallions, sundried tomatoes, chia seeds, prunes, red pepper, avocado, lemon juice, and spices.
She then tops the dish with chopped tomato, black olives, spring onions, and parsley.
But despite Kash’s apparent love of the dish, she’s received a lot of criticism in response – largely due to the name.
“Salad… it’s a salad,” one person commented on Instagram.
Another agreed, pointing out: “It’s ok to call a salad a salad.”
“I’m mad that she twirled it like pasta,” said another person, whilst a further disgruntled pasta-lover called it the “saddest thing I’ve ever seen.”
Read more: 8 influencers whose side-by-side photos prove Instagram isn’t real life
Kash told Metro that when she first made the dish, it reminded her of spaghetti, and that’s why she calls it “lettucetti.”
“I am not Italian and spaghetti for me is a symbol of pasta with sauce, something that you can spin on fork and enjoy a tasty bite easily,” she told the news site.
“For someone who doesn’t eat meat, who doesn’t eat typical vegan cooked food, it does taste Italian, Mediterranean, and has the saucy satisfying taste.
“I made this recipe very spontaneously, without the intention for it to taste exactly like a bolognese sauce does.”
View this post on Instagram
What HAPPINESS is for you? ???? I don’t think that happiness means to smile all the time, to me it’s a moment when we fully experience the joy, but most of the time we spend to achieve it, maybe often thinking it can be a permanent thing. But happiness is like an orgasm. It lasts only a moment and sometimes we have to wait days or longer to feel it again. It cannot last too long or it would kill us. It also tastes better if we do not do it too often and we wait tor it. ???? In my previous post I said that happiness is a choice. I have seen mixed reactions to that and I’m very glad to start this discussion. ???? What I meant exactly is that we can choose the attitude and approach to daily things we cannot control, like: being stuck in traffic jam, waiting in the line, cold weather, prices, systems, mean neighbors, politics, our parents opinion, other people opinions etc. ???? Practically except our own choices and following actions we cannot control anything in life. We can control our thoughts and we can respond or not respond. That’s the choice I mean. Finding the way to accept what is happening, is helping to stay positive even if things are not going exactly as we want. That doesn’t mean we have to say yes to everything. Learning to say no is a part of healing that. At the same time we can change the frequency our brain is producing and attracting more positive stuff into our life. Our brain is like magnet ???? I try to recall situations I’ve been to or I’ve seen, when someone struggles with that: – child that doesn’t understand something – someone who is extremely stressed – someone who is chronically stuck between things he cannot defeat and possibly going though depression – my son, who has autism, he has weak short therm memory (kinda like Dory from Nemo, but not to such extreme) he struggles with self-motivation when it comes to things he doesn’t like. He just says no and then he is happy again. – people with addictions, health problems, emotional problems, who went through some traumas or hard situations. ???? If you want, share your story or anyone else you know who overcame a problem and was able to find that happiness again. #happiness???? #findyourself
Kash doesn’t eat spaghetti, but recommends lettuce as an alternative because it allows her to “keep a flat stomach.”
“I used to love it and I just can’t (don’t want to) eat regular spaghetti,” she told Metro.
“I remember how heavy in the stomach spaghetti feels. Well, this is not happening with my version of it. I can eat any amount that I want and keep a flat stomach and great energy.”
Lettucetti as a replacement for spaghetti isn’t Kash’s only controversial idea though – she also claims a raw vegan diet “healed” her son’s autism and her daughter’s eczema.
Insider has contacted Ullenka Kash for comment.
Read more:
A personal trainer advocated fat-shaming because she thinks it ‘encourages people to lose weight,’ but health and fitness experts disagree
33 Instagram accounts to follow in 2019 that will actually make you feel good about your body
I struggle to eat healthy food and fit in exercise when I’m busy and stressed. How can I stay on track?