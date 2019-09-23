A Instagram influencer who champions raw, vegan food is being ridiculed for encouraging people to eat ‘lettucetti’

caption Ullenka Kash in her lettucetti bolognese video. source Instagram/Ullenka Kash

An influencer who champions raw, vegan food is facing a backlash for calling shredded lettuce “lettucetti.”

Ulenka Kash, who told Metro it reminded her of spaghetti, tops her dish with a sauce made from more vegetables.

However, people have pointed out that “it’s a salad.”

Kash added that she loves the dish because it allows her to “keep a flat stomach.”

If the concept of courgetti fills you with fury, you may want to look away now.

Yes, that’s just lettuce. Cut up into small bits. In an attempt to be passed off as an alternative to spaghetti in a bolognese.

The carb-light concoction is the creation of Ullenka Kash, who brands herself as a “Fruit Queen” and has 127,000 followers on Instagram.

In a video posted on Instagram showing how Kash makes the dish, she points out that it’s raw, vegan, and low-fat.

She simply slices lettuce into strips then tops with “bolognese.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kash doesn’t top her “lettucetti” with the meaty ragu most omnivores consider to be a bolognese, but a sauce made from scallions, sundried tomatoes, chia seeds, prunes, red pepper, avocado, lemon juice, and spices.

She then tops the dish with chopped tomato, black olives, spring onions, and parsley.

But despite Kash’s apparent love of the dish, she’s received a lot of criticism in response – largely due to the name.

“Salad… it’s a salad,” one person commented on Instagram.

Another agreed, pointing out: “It’s ok to call a salad a salad.”

“I’m mad that she twirled it like pasta,” said another person, whilst a further disgruntled pasta-lover called it the “saddest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Kash told Metro that when she first made the dish, it reminded her of spaghetti, and that’s why she calls it “lettucetti.”

“I am not Italian and spaghetti for me is a symbol of pasta with sauce, something that you can spin on fork and enjoy a tasty bite easily,” she told the news site.

“For someone who doesn’t eat meat, who doesn’t eat typical vegan cooked food, it does taste Italian, Mediterranean, and has the saucy satisfying taste.

“I made this recipe very spontaneously, without the intention for it to taste exactly like a bolognese sauce does.”

Kash doesn’t eat spaghetti, but recommends lettuce as an alternative because it allows her to “keep a flat stomach.”

“I used to love it and I just can’t (don’t want to) eat regular spaghetti,” she told Metro.

“I remember how heavy in the stomach spaghetti feels. Well, this is not happening with my version of it. I can eat any amount that I want and keep a flat stomach and great energy.”

Lettucetti as a replacement for spaghetti isn’t Kash’s only controversial idea though – she also claims a raw vegan diet “healed” her son’s autism and her daughter’s eczema.

Insider has contacted Ullenka Kash for comment.

