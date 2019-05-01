The internet is up in arms over a ‘vegan lasagna’ that appears to just be a very large salad

source Getty Images/Twitter

A woman’s co-worker brought a “vegan lasagna” to work.

The “vegan lasagna” looks like a stacked salad.

Twitter users are not happy.

The question is perplexing: is it a vegan lasagna, or simply a stacked salad?

That debate has taken the internet by storm, after a Maryland woman posted a photo on Twitter about a “vegan lasagna” that her coworker brought into the office.

Coworker brought in vegan lasagna today and I’m ready to knock all that shit over. pic.twitter.com/eZWgkQNPWP — Peaches (@AristaFbabi) April 30, 2019

Twitter users were quick to express their opinions over the lasagna/salad debacle. Many pointed out that it is definitely not lasagna.

that's a stacked salad. in no sort is this lasagna — justin ???? (@_justins7) April 30, 2019

Correction:

“Coworker brought this weirdly organized salad into work today and called it lasagna.” — Matt Gale (@MW_Gale) April 30, 2019

I would go straight to HR. This is a prime example of a hostile work environment. — S. Gardner (@slgardne) April 30, 2019

Dictionary.com also chimed in, agreeing that it is a salad.

One person described the meal as “cop lasagna,” while someone else said it was “just a breadless cold cut sandwich in casserole form.” A woman who is actually vegan added that “this isn’t vegan lasagna.”

Overall, people generally agreed that this is certainly not lasagna. But, whatever gets you to eat more greens, people.