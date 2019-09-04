A vegan sued her neighbors for cooking meat in their backyard, and now thousands are planning a barbecue just to annoy her

caption Cilla Carden recently spoke about her complaints with her neighbors, who she said constantly barbecue, smoke cigarettes, and make noise in their backyards. source Nine News Perth

Cilla Carden, a vegan from Perth, Western Australia, recently sued her neighbors for having barbecues in their backyard, among other complaints.

“All I can smell is fish. I can’t enjoy my backyard. I can’t go out there,” she told Nine News.

The courts threw out her lawsuit. And now more than 3,000 people on Facebook have expressed interest in attending a barbecue outside Carden’s house, just to annoy her.

A vegan recently sued her neighbors for having barbecues, which she said made it impossible to enjoy her own backyard without smelling the stench of cooking meat.

Cilla Carden of Perth, Western Australia, told Nine News on Monday that she believed her neighbors were deliberately cooking outside to annoy her.

Carden said she also took issue with the smell of her neighbors smoking cigarettes outside and the noise of their children playing basketball.

“It’s been devastating. It’s been turmoil. It’s been unrest. I haven’t been able to sleep,” she said.

She recently sued them, taking her case to both the State Administrative Tribunal and the Supreme Court of Western Australia, according to Nine News. The courts dismissed her case and denied her appeal, but Carden said she wouldn’t stop fighting.

After her lawsuits made headlines earlier this week, a Facebook group organized a barbecue for next month outside Carden’s home.

The event’s page reads: “Don’t let Cilla destroy a good old Aussie tradition, join us for a community BBQ, and help Cilla Carden GET SOME PORK ON HER FORK. BYO hotdog buns, p.s. NO VEGANS.”

More than 3,000 people have expressed interest in attending the event.