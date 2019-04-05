Fast-food customers are desperately seeking vegetarian and vegan options — here are the chains they’re searching for the most

caption Taco Bell is a top fast-food destination for vegetarians. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The fast-food industry is working to win over vegetarian and vegan customers with new meatless menu items.

Vegetarians and vegans have been searching for plant-based options for years, with thousands of online searches for meatless menu items every month.

Here are the 10 chains where people are searching for vegetarian and vegan menu items most frequently.

The fast-food industry is finally working to win over vegetarian and vegan customers.

Taco Bell is testing a 100% vegetarian menu. Burger King is serving a plant-based Impossible Whopper at more than 50 stores. And, Chipotle recently added vegetarian and vegan items to the menu.

There is a growing movement to find meatless options at major chains. Every month, tens of thousands of people search for vegan and vegetarian options, according to search data pulled by marketing trends analytics software, SEMrush.

However, some fast-food chains are more likely to engage vegetarians and vegans than others. Here are the top 10 chains that people are searching alongside the keywords “vegetarian” and “vegan.”

10. Burger King

source Burger King

Average monthly searches: 4,216

9. Chipotle

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Average monthly searches: 5,392

8. Domino’s

source Darren Weaver

Average monthly searches: 5,450

7. Chick-fil-A

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Average monthly searches: 5,800

6. Dunkin’ Donuts

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Average monthly searches: 5,844

5. Pizza Hut

source Hollis Johnson

Average monthly searches: 6,367

4. Subway

Average monthly searches: 7,514

3. McDonald’s

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Average monthly searches: 10,621

2. Starbucks

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Average monthly searches: 11,329

1. Taco Bell

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Average monthly searches: 31,622