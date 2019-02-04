9 warm and comfortable cold-weather boots that also happen to be vegan

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

2019 has been called “the year of the vegan” by The Economist.

With an increasing interest in the vegan lifestyle, brands are offering more vegan options to appease their customers.

While finding vegan fashion might not be as easy as finding vegan food, it’s possible – and there are lots of great options out there.

Here are 9 great winter boot options that also happen to be vegan.

In a recent article that dubbed 2019 as “the year of the vegan,” Economist correspondent John Parker examined the soaring interest in the vegan lifestyle of late, and how it’s impacting multiple industries. A quarter of Millenials today identify as vegan or vegetarian, and companies are working to reach these consumers by accommodating their needs.

In response to people cutting meat out of their diets, McDonald’s has created a McVegan burger. Brands like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are making plant-based meat substitutes that actually look, feel, and even “bleed” like the real thing. Even Tyson, the largest meat processor in the U.S., is getting in on the plant-based protein trend.

But, at its core, veganism is more than just a diet. It’s also a system of values that is causing more and more people to consider how other products they use – think clothing, home goods, and accessories – are made. Vegan labels have become prolific in grocery stores and on the boxes of your favorite snacks, but there’s less transparency when shopping for clothing and accessories, making the process a little more difficult.

There are plenty of brands making chic, stylish clothing and accessories that also happen to be cruelty-free. And, plenty of your favorite existing brands have started added vegan options to their offerings. To make it easier for you, we rounded up 9 great pairs boots that are perfect for winter and also happen to be vegan. Whether you’re vegan or not, we think you’ll love – and really want to wear – one of these pairs.

Keep reading for 9 pairs of vegan winter boots:

Women’s Ilse Jacobsen Short Rain Boot

Finding a replacement for warm, shearling-lined boots may prove a little difficult when you’re shopping vegan. These rainboots are a good option. They’re made with natural rubber from renewable resources (bonus points for sustainability) and lined with a soft fleece to keep your toes toasty on cold days. The thick sole is slip-resistant and adds some insulation between your feet and the cold ground. With a combination of waterproof rubber and a soft, cozy lining, you’re set for cold, snowy days.

Men’s Sorel Short Canvas Duck Boot

A comfortable yet durable pair of boots isa winter necessity. Many duck boots have a leather upper, but this pair opts for canvas instead. While not advertised as vegan, these are simply made with canvas and rubber. The entire boot is seriously waterproof, even the seams are sealed to keep out rain, so you can be sure your feet will be kept dry no matter the conditions.

Women’s Dr. Marten’s Vegan Chrome Boot

Classic Dr. Martens get a vegan twist. This version of the 1460, the original Dr. Martens boot, is made with 100% vegan leather and finished with a chrome gloss. Everything else is the same – the lace up front, yellow stitching, signature heel loop, and air-cushioned sole have all stayed true to the original.

Men’s Dr. Marten’s Vegan 8-Eye Boot

Another take on the original and iconic Dr. Martens 1460 boot. The synthetic vegan leather still boasts a soft and supple feel. Other than the choice to use synthetic leather, these shoes are the same as the original non-vegan pair. From the signature eight-eye lace-up front, heel loop, and yellow stitching, it’s hard to even notice what makes this pair different.

Women’s Matt & Nat Roby Boot

Matt & Nat is a popular vegan brand known for it’s luxe handbags that look and feel like real leather. The brand experiments with, and uses, multiple different kinds of vegan leather (like polyvinylchloride and polyurethane) in their products. The brand even uses recycled plastic bottles to make the fabric that lines their handbags. Like its handbags, Matt & Nat’s vegan shoes look and feel like leather boots you’d find in a boutique.

This take on the trendy over-the-knee style is made with a mix of vegan leather and suede, providing a unique mixed material look. The chunky block heel (2.5 inches) adds some height, but is still easy enough to walk in, which is important on those snowy (or even worse, icy), days.

Women’s Dawgs Faux Shearling Winter Boots

If you’re looking for a vegan-friendly alternative to Ugg boots, check out Dawgs. The faux-shearling lining is extra thick and just as comfortable as the real thing. The outside of the boot is made with a durable microfiber and has a slip-resistant rubber outsole. The insole is even padded with memory foam (yes, like a mattress) that makes for one of the comfiest surfaces you can walk on.

Women’s Thursday Boot Co. Vegan Duchess Boot

We’re big fans of Thursday Boot Company’s take on the classic Chelsea boot. The boots come in a range of eight neutral colors, with most pairs made of either leather or suede, save for one vegan pair. It comes in black with a pebbled leather look (vegan leather, of course) and a soft vegan leather lining inside. On top of that, the brand is focused on functioning as an ethical business, citing fair trade and sustainability as important values to the brand. While that has nothing to do with being vegan, per se, if you are vegan for ethical reasons, it’s nice to know that Thursday Boot Company shares at least some of those values.

Men’s Will’s Vegan Shoes Dock Boots

This vegan take on the classic worker boot is the perfect addition to any guy’s wardrobe, vegan or not. While they may look like they’re made of suede, since they’re vegan, they’re actually water resistant. There’s a hand-stitched cushion insole for added comfort, and they’re super breathable while still remaining warm enough for chilly days outside. The brand has plenty more options for vegan footwear that are definitely worth checking out.

Women’s Vegan Going West Boot

These western-style booties make a trendy addition to any outfit. It’s hard to believe that the embossed textures, which look like snake and crocodile, are vegan – but they’re 100% cruelty-free. The stacked heel, pointed toe, and all of the fun patterns make these a unique pair you’ll want to wear all year long.