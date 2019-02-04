10 vegan winter coats for women that don’t compromise on warmth

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Patagonia

It can be hard to stick to your moral code under pressure – and winter is one great example of that pressure.

Thankfully, there are plenty of ethical brands worth your money that are making indistinguishably good options from the rest of what’s out there. In other words, it’s in many ways easier to have your cake and eat it too in 2019 than ever before – all without relying on animal products.

Traditionally, warmth and winter have only dependably overlapped when down, fur, leather, wool, or feathers were involved. But, thanks to advancements in technology and tough, warm, versatile synthetics, that’s no longer the case. Take these ten high-performance coats below, for instance.

Below you’ll find 10 of the best women’s vegan winter coats to consider:

Carhartt Quick Duck Sawtooth Parka

source Carhartt

If Carhartt is synonymous with anything, it’s durable, warm work and winter gear. This parka isn’t an exception. The Quick Duck material is 60% cotton and 40% polyester, and the coat itself is breathable and versatile, with angled cuff openings and interior storm cuffs, triple-stitched main seams, an interior draw cord for an adjustable waist, and an attached hood with removable faux fur trim.

Save The Duck Iris Jacket

source Amazon

Save The Duck is one label you’ll run into often in a search for vegan outerwear. The brand is animal-free, eco-friendly, and highly rated. This quilted short jacket is stylish and durable, with a standing neck, zip closure, and a personalized puller and two hidden body pockets. Shop it in five colors.

Noize Women’s Donna Coat

source Amazon

Noize is a PETA-approved brand headquartered in Montreal, Canada that produces premium outerwear with faux fur and vegan leather accents. The long-length Donna jacket is 100% polyester with faux-leather trim and a sweetheart-shaped faux-fur trim. You can shop it in three colors.

Patagonia Micro Puff Hoody

source Patagonia

Patagonia crowned this “the best warmth-for-weight of any jacket [they’ve] ever built.” We’re inclined to agree. PlumaFill synthetic insulation (a techy featherlight down alternative) makes this jacket super warm and ultra lightweight. It’s also water-resistant, and the innovative quilting construction means fewer stitches and more loft for more consistent warmth. The left pocket also doubles as a stuff-sack, so you can store the Micro Puff on the go. Shop it in seven colors.

Patagonia Insulated Powder Bowl Jacket

source Patagonia

Patagonia’s Powder Bowl Jacket is made from 100% recycled polyester Gore-Tex face fabric and a blend of 60-g and 100-g Thermogreen 100% polyester insulation (90% of which is recycled). It’s ready for tough, long days and all conditions – waterproof, breathable, and windproof for chilly mountain hiking or city living. Pick it up in any of three colors.

Land’s End Squall Winter Parka

source Land’s End

Squall Winter Parka, available at Land’s End, $159 [Take 25% off with the code “COZY” at checkout]

Land’s End’s vegan Squall Winter Parka was over 30 years in the making. It’s made from durable, waterproof and windproof nylon and warm ThermaCheck-300 fleece lining in the collar and interior of the adjustable cuffs. You’ll also find an adjustable hood, two-entry patch pockets, and a pair of zippered chest pockets. Sealed seams prevent rain, snow, or sleet from finding their way inside.

Alpine North Drawstring Winter Parka

source Amazon

Behold: the perfect vegan iteration of a classic winter parka, complete with faux fur that can be detached. It’s available in five colors, has 100% vegan down insulation, and is made from a durable water-repellant fabric. There are discrete reflective tabs for nighttime visibility, adjustable sleeve tabs, thumb holes, and two interior pockets. There’s also an adjustable waist drawstring inside for a customized fit.

Patagonia Prairie Dawn Parka

source Patagonia

One vegan workwear-inspired ranch coat at your service. It’s made from 100% organic cotton canvas and lined with 70% recycled polyester fleece. Taffeta sleeves are insulated with Thermogreen 100% polyester (90% of which is recycled). The hood is fully lined and adjustable, and there’s a hidden waistband for a cinched silhouette. The welted drop-in hand-warmer pockets will keep your fingers from freezing off in cold weather, and the plus double-needle chest pockets keep your essentials safe. Pick it up in two colors.

Eddie Bauer Girl on the Go Trench Coat

source Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer’s cross-seasonal trench coat is made with the brand’s Weatheredge technology – in other words, fully seam-sealed for total waterproof protection without compromising breathability. Lightweight, durable ripstop polyester has a StormRepel DWR finish to jettison moisture, and a button-in liner with ThermaFill insulation adds warmth for when the temperature drops. It’s available in five colors.

The North Face Thermoball Duster Jacket

source Nordstrom

The North Face nailed lightweight, toasty insulation with their Thermoball jackets. It’s the warmth equivalent of down, but still performs in wet conditions, and it’s highly compressible for easy packing. It has a DWR finish and a storm flap on the front zip closure for extra protection. Shop it in four colors.

