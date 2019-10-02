A vegan woman says she’s been “traumatized for life” after accidentally being served sausage at UK bakery chain Greggs

caption In this photo illustration, a Greggs vegan sausage roll lays on a table on January 06, 2019 in Manchester, England. Greggs bakers recently launched the vegan sausage roll to compliment its popular meat sausage roll. The new vegan filling is made out of the company’s own bespoke Quorn filling. source Photo Illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Sharleen Ndugo, a 20-year-old in the UK, is outraged after the bakery chain Greggs accidentally served her a pork sausage roll.

Ndugo is vegan and ordered the chain’s vegan sausage roll.

“I’m traumatized for life now,” she said.

Sharleen Ndugo wasn’t expecting anything out of the ordinary when she took a bite of her vegan sausage roll from the UK bakery chain Greggs.

Ever since Greggs first announced a vegan option to its popular sausage roll last January, the entree has garnered massive success. According to The Guardian, the vegan sausage roll is one of the chain’s five bestsellers and its profits leapt more than 50% in the first six months of 2019.

Greggs’ leap into veganism aligns with a growing consumer desire for meat-free products, as major companies like Costco, Burger King, and KFC launch plant-based or vegan options. Last month, the Impossible Burger also made its grocery store debut at the Los Angeles-based chain Gelson’s Markets – following skyrocket demand for the meatless burger since it was first introduced in 2016.

But sometimes, things can go wrong. Ndugo said in a now-deleted Youtube video that when she bit into her roll, it tasted off. She immediately started having heart palpitations and realized that, after two years without meat, she had just eaten a bite of sausage.

“My stomach started turning upside down, I was like ‘woah, what’s going on, this only happens when I consume meat'” she said, according to KentLive. “My body is poisoned for life now, you know.”

Ndugo said she immediately went back to the Greggs location and told the manager what had happened, demanding an apology. When she was just offered a full refund on the roll, she called Greggs’ customer service. They offered her a £30 vouche but she turned that down too, according to KentOnline.

“I was asking for a public apology to make people aware that they should watch out for things like this,” Ndugo said, explaining her reasoning for turning down the voucher. “People can be allergic to pork and potentially die from such a stupid mistake.”

“It’s my choice not to consume meat because it causes cancer,” she added. “That choice has been taken away from me.”

While Ndugo says she will never again eat at Greggs, the branch’s shift manager told KentOnline she “definitely” received an apology. “We have a fix-it-now company policy where we offer the customer a refund straight away. If they don’t accept that then we will put them through to head office.”

A Greggs spokesperson also told KentOnline they apologized to Ndugo and are investigating to ensure a similar situation won’t be repeated in the future.

