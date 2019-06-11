The only menu items vegetarians and vegans can actually eat at Domino’s

caption The Pacific Veggie pizza, one of the veggie-focused pizzas at Domino’s source Domino’s

Domino’s, by virtue of its status as America’s largest pizza chain, has many options suitable for vegetarians on its menu.

It even has a few options for vegans, too.

As the biggest pizza chain in the US, Domino’s is the most popular place for Americans to get their cheesy fix.

The fast pizza slinger is a gold mine for vegetarian options, and it even has a few vegan-friendly choices despite the company’s reluctance to bring vegan cheese and vegan meat substitutes to its menu.

“There has been no consumer interest in vegan toppings from Domino’s,” Tim McIntyre, Domino’s vice president of communications, told the Huffington Post in 2015.

But the recent explosion in vegan and vegetarian fast food, from Burger King’s Impossible Whopper to Del Taco’s Beyond Meat plant-based tacos, have customers searching for meatless substitutes at Domino’s.

With that in mind, here are the vegetarian and vegan menu items available at Domino’s.

Build your own vegan pizza

Any pizza can be made vegan at Domino’s by specifically ordering a thin or gluten-free crust with only the “robust inspired tomato” or barbecue-based sauce and, of course, no cheese.

It may seem pointless to order a pizza without cheese, but it can be surprisingly delicious if you load it with toppings. At Domino’s, vegans can order any of the non-meat, non-cheese toppings, so load up your pie with veggies.

Build your own vegetarian pizza

Vegetarians can order any crust and any sauce base – including the milk-based alfredo and cheesy marinara ones – at Domino’s.

Just remember to only ask for non-meat toppings. Cheeses include provolone, cheddar, feta, and Parmesan-asiago.

Build your own pasta dish or try the pasta primavera

All of Domino’s pasta dishes come with cheese in one form or another, so vegans are out of luck. Only vegetarians will be able to eat Domino’s pasta sauces – the Alfredo and the hearty marinara sauces – both of which have cheese and cannot be left out.

Vegetarians can choose between a meatless pasta primavera option and a choose-your-own ingredient adventure.

Try the classic garden salad

Salads seem like an obvious go-to for both vegans and vegetarians, but vegetarians will have better luck. Both salads have croutons that contain a milk ingredient, but the classic garden, at least, does not have meat.

Note that if you’re vegan you’ll want to avoid the two non-vegan dressings – ranch and Caesar – and instead opt for the balsamic.

Domino’s sandwich bread is vegan

Vegans should feel free to order a sandwich at Domino’s. Those who don’t eat dairy should make sure to ask for the cheese to be removed. Most options have meat, but it can easily be removed upon request.

The most obvious sandwich choice for vegans or vegetarians is the Mediterranean veggie, since it already comes without meat. It has roasted red peppers, banana peppers, diced tomatoes, fresh baby spinach, fresh onions, feta, provolone, and American cheese.

Domino’s breads are very cheesy

Vegans should avoid all of Domino’s bread dishes, which are made with cheese.

Most, including the stuffed cheesy bread, bread twists, and Parmesan bread bites, are good for vegetarians, as only the stuffed cheesy bread with bacon and jalapeño has meat in it.

The Pacific Veggie Pizza is for vegetarians looking to indulge

It’s loaded with roasted red peppers, baby spinach, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and black olives.

It’s also topped with three kinds of cheese – feta, provolone, and mozzarella – and sprinkled with garlic herb seasoning.

The Spinach and Feta Pizza is loaded with creamy Alfredo sauce and spinach

In addition to feta, this decadent vegetarian pizza has parmesan-asiago, provolone, and mozzarella cheeses.

Vegetarians who love cheese can opt for the Wisconsin 6 Cheese Pizza

It’s topped with a blend of feta, provolone, cheddar, Parmesan-asiago, and mozzarella cheeses.

The Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake is a sweet vegetarian delight

Sorry, vegans – this chocolate dessert is made with milk and eggs. Vegetarians, however, should feel free to try it if they’re looking for something sweet.

It’s an oven-baked chocolate cake that’s crunchy on the outside with molten chocolate fudge on the inside.