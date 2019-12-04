Connecticut police are searching for a missing 1-year-old girl after her mother was found dead at their home on Monday

caption Law enforcement agents are seen on the scene of a homicide investigation in Ansonia, Connecticut, where a woman was found dead on Monday. source WFSB

Police in Ansonia, Connecticut, are searching for 1-year-old Venessa Morales, whose mother was found dead at their home Monday night.

The baby girl was supposed to be in her mother’s care, but was nowhere to be found when police forced their way into the residence after being asked to conduct a welfare check.

Police said the child’s father is cooperating with police. Neither parent has been identified.

Venessa has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information can call 203-735-1885.

Police in Connecticut say they are chasing every lead to try and find a 1-year-old girl who was reported missing on Monday after her mother was found dead.

Venessa Morales was supposed to be at home with her mother, but was nowhere to be found when police forced their way into the Ansonia home Monday evening after receiving a request for a welfare check, NBC Connecticut reported.

The girl’s mother, who has not been identified yet, was found dead, and police are treating the incident as a homicide.

Police Chief Andrew Cota III told the New Canaan Advertiser on Tuesday that the woman “did not die of natural causes.”

Police said they spoke to the child’s father, and he is cooperating. CBS New York reported that the man lives with his parents in New Haven, but stayed at the Ansonia home occasionally.

“We don’t know if [Venessa’s] outside or inside, if she’s safe with someone. We just want to locate her and make sure that she’s safe and we can get her back home to family,” Lt. Patrick Lynch, of the Ansonia Police, told NBC Connecticut.

caption The home where Venessa’s mother was found dead on Monday is pictured above. source NBC Connecticut

Lynch told the New Caanan Advertiser that they have not identified any suspects yet, but they’re “checking everyone out.”

“We’re at the point where we are following every lead we have,” Lynch said.

State police and the FBI are aiding the case. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.