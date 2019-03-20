The Venetian hotel in Las Vegas is offering a $450,000 package complete with a private jet, butler, and cake adorned with a diamond necklace

caption The Venetian hotel in Las Vegas. source The Venetian

The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas has launched an incredibly lavish package called “Want The World.”

The luxury hotel‘s extravagant offering costs $450,000 for four nights. That’s $112,500 a night.

It includes private jet travel, a personal butler, a stay in the Presidential Suite, magnums of Champagne, monogrammed pyjamas, a personal photographer, a cake adorned with a diamond necklace, and more.

If there’s any city in the world that embodies “more is more,” it’s Las Vegas.

And if you’re after not just the ultimate in luxury but also, well, anything you want, one of the city’s most famous hotels has just launched the package for you.

The Venetian’s new “Want The World” package includes private jet travel, a personal butler, and, curiously, a cake adorned with a diamond necklace, should you so want it.

However, this level of luxury and down right extra-ness doesn’t come cheap: the package costs a hefty $450,000 for four nights. That’s $112,500 a night.

Just what can such a sizeable sum get you?

Well, you’ll arrive in Vegas by private jet, where you’ll be picked up by a Maybach car and swiftly driven to the Venetian.

Following a VIP check-in experience, you’ll be taken up to the hotel’s 6,500 square foot presidential suite, which will be your home for the next four nights. A private, personal butler will be on-hand at all times to ensure you want for nothing.

Not only is the two-bedroom suite lavishly decorated with a baby grand piano, ornate gold furniture, and chandeliers a plenty, but guests can opt to have a workout room, cedar-wood sauna, or game room complete with pool table added for their stay.

In the “Want The World” package, guests will get the opportunity to live like royalty, sipping from a crystal-encrusted magnum bottle of Moët Champagne while relaxing in matching monogrammed red silk pyjamas.

They’ll also be given a cake adorned with a 2.5 total carat ruby and diamond necklace and matching 2.47 carat Burma ruby and diamond ring from Bellusso Jewelers.

The cake will also be topped with the resort’s signature armillary sphere hand-crafted from artisan chocolate.

If draping delectable treats in diamonds is your thing, why stop there? You could also enjoy a red velvet cake batter CrazyShake from Black Tap with a 5.5 carat diamond bracelet from Bellusso Jewelers.

You’ll also have the chance to try the Forbidden Love Cocktail, featuring 21-year-old Japanese blended Suntory Hibiki whiskey and sprinkled with gold flakes, then served with one ounce of caviar.

If you’re short of time, kill two birds with one stone by drinking expensive alcohol and being pampered at the same time with an in-suite Champagne pedicure and diamond massage experience.

The package also includes a four-course custom dinner prepared by Chef Lorena Garcia of Chica, served in-suite, and a two-hour salsa dancing lesson.

Then there’s the “24k Brunch and Bubbles” by Yardbird, which comes with with 24k gold-dusted chicken n’ waffles and Cristal mimosas, naturally.

But what’s the point in all this lavishness if no one else knows you’re experiencing it?

Fortunately, the package includes a personal photographer to document your whole stay, making sure you get the perfect snaps for the ‘gram.