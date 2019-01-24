Almost every country in Latin America sided with Trump against Venezuela’s embattled president Maduro

caption The countries in green recognize Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president as of the morning of January 24, 2019. Countries in red support Nicolás Maduro. Venezuela is in yellow. source amCharts/INSIDER

Juan Guaidó declared himself Venezuela’s interim president on Wednesday night after days of protests against President Nicolás Maduro.

US President Donald Trump announced his support for Guaidó. Maduro responded by telling all US diplomats in the country to leave within three days.

As of Thursday morning, almost every Latin American country has recognized Guaidó.

Eleven countries in the region say they support Guaidó, while two maintained their support for Maduro.

Almost every country in Latin America has recognized Juan Guaidó, the Venezuelan opposition leader who declared himself the country’s interim president.

They took the stance against incumbent president Nicolás Maduro, who refused to cede power after protesters demanded that he step down, calling his presidency unconstitutional and a fraud.

The map above shows the countries that have recognized Guaidó as president and those that still support Maduro.

Green represents the Guaidó supporters, red represents Maduro supporters, and Venezuela is in yellow.

The political fallout comes after days of protests and clashes between Venezuelans demanding Maduro’s resignation, and the country’s security forces. Under Maduro’s rule, the country is enduring one of the world’s worst economic crises, which has brought hyperinflation, power cuts, and food shortages.

Read more: 10 pictures reveal the huge amounts of cash Venezuelans need to buy everyday things

US President Donald Trump declared his support for Guaidó on Wednesday night.

caption Juan Guaidó, who swore in as Venezuela’s interim president on Wednesday, holds a copy of Venezuela’s constitution during a rally against Maduro on Wednesday. source Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

As of Thursday morning, these 11 countries have voiced their support for Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim leader:

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Guatemala

Honduras

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

caption Maduro speaks to supporters in Biruaca, Venezuela, in April 2017. He has presided over the world’s worst economic crises. source Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

These two countries have explicitly pledged their support for Maduro:

Bolivia

Cuba

Bolivia’s left-wing president, Evo Morales, tweeted on Wednesday night: “Our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our brother Nicolás Maduro in these decisive hours in which the claws of imperialism seek again to mortally wound the democracy and self-determination of the peoples of South America.”

“Never again will we be in the USA’s backyard,” he added.

Cuba’s state newspaper, Granma, accused Trump of “directing a coup d’état” by recognizing Guaidó.

Read more: Venezuela’s uprising against Maduro may put Trump’s musings about military intervention to the test

caption Guaidó greets supporters in Caracas on Wednesday. Eleven countries in Latin America said they supported him. source Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

The Mexican government said it would not take sides, citing “our constitutional principles of non-intervention, auto-determination, and peaceful solutions to international conflicts.”

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that supporting Guaidó was a violation of sovereignty, according to Reuters, appearing to implicitly criticize nations which have taken that stance.

Uruguay, Guyana, and Santa Lucia have also refused to take sides, according to Al Jazeera.

caption US President Donald Trump announced his support for Guaidó on Wednesday night. Maduro expelled all American diplomats out of his country in response. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Reuters

Guaidó and Maduro’s contest for power has also divided countries outside of Latin America.

The US and Canada formally recognized Guaidó as interim president on Wednesday, while Russia and Turkey pledged support for Maduro.

Multiple Russian officials, including Russian Federation Council’s information committee chairman Alexei Pushkov and MP Vladimir Dzhabrailov, described Guaidó’s declaration as a “coup,” according to Reuters and The Guardian.

Russia has long supported Maduro’s regime with arms and financial loans.

Maduro called for US diplomats to immediately leave Venezuela shortly after Trump announced his support for Guaidó.

Washington rejected Maduro’s demands, saying it would only listen to Guaidó’s government, according to Reuters.