Venezuela’s opposition declares military coup in an apparent attempt to force out president Nicolas Maduro

caption Juan Guiado in the video posted to social media Tuesday morning. source (Juan Guaido/Twitter)

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido said Tuesday he is launched a military-backed operation to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

He said he has the support of the military, a powerbase he has been trying to win over.

It is unclear how much support he actually has from the military, which has historically supported Maduro.

Guaido has been in a tug-of-war with Maduro since he declared himself the legitimate interim president in January.

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido said he is starting the final phase of what he called “Operation Liberty” – an apparent military coup designed to overthrow the current government.

“People of Venezuela, the end of the usurpation has begun,” he announced on Twitter. “At the moment I am meeting with the principal military units from the armed forces to start the final phase of Operation Liberty.”

En el marco de nuestra constitución. Y por el cese definitivo de la usurpación. https://t.co/3RD2bnQhxt — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) April 30, 2019

The opposition leader called on protesters to meet him at the military airbase “La Carlota” in the capital of Caracas where the opposition would bring a “definitive end” to Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

Guaido was joined by Leopoldo Lopez, another opposition leader who was under house arrest for leading anti-government protests in 2014.

Lopez tweeted that he was freed by soldiers supporting Guaido.

Venezuela: ha iniciado la fase definitiva para el cese de la usurpación, la Operación Libertad. He sido liberado por militares a la orden de la Constitución y del Presidente Guaidó. Estoy en la Base La Carlota. Todos a movilizarnos. Es hora de conquistar la Libertad. Fuerza y Fe pic.twitter.com/Awm6P09ZM0 — Leopoldo López (@leopoldolopez) April 30, 2019

Venezuela’s government said it was working to stop the coup.

Jorge Rodriguez, the Vice President Vice President of Communications said the state is “currently confrontating and deactivating a small group of traitors in our military personnel,” Venezuelan government outlet TeleSur English reported.

Venezuela’s defense minister, Vladimir Padrio, tweeted: “The armed forces are firmly in defense of the national constitution and its legitimate authorities.”

He claimed that all military units say everything is “normal.”

Guaido has been trying to oust Maduro since January when he declared himself the legitimate interim president of Venezuela. He cited emergency powers in the constitution which he argues give him the right to rule.

Countries around the world, including the US, the UK, and all the nations of the European Union, have backed Guiado’s claim to power.

One of his main goals was to win support from Maduro’s powerbase: the army. In the current government, officers hold important government positions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.