VIDEO: A huge, runaway cruise ship with its engines stuck on crashed into a small ferry in Venice

caption A rear view of the MSC Opera at the crash site in Venice on June 2, 2019. source MANUEL SILVESTRI / Reuters

The 66,000-tonne MSC Opera crashed into a dock in Venice today.

The ship’s engines were stuck on, reports suggest.

The incident will fuel calls for large ships to be restricted from entering the canals around Venice.

The video, below, is really scary.

A huge runaway cruise ship ran into a smaller ferry boat in Venice, Italy, this morning, injuring four people on the dockside, ITV reports. The MSC Opera is a 66,000 tonne ship with a capacity of 2,700 passengers. It crunched into the River Countess at 8:30 am on Sunday on the Giudecca Canal, after the ship’s engines got stuck in the “on” position. The Giudecca leads to the famed Saint Mark’s Square in the city.

Video (below) shows people on the dockside running for their lives as the massive boat crunches into the dock and the smaller boat in front of it. The bridge of the larger ship sounded its horn continuously, implying that the crew tried to warn people of the impending danger.

The Times reported that a small propeller on the side of the Opera, used to move the boat sideways while docking, got switched on by mistake. Tug boats tried to hold the boat back but were no match for the Opera’s momentum, which snapped their ropes.

Davide Calderan, the head of company operating the two tug boats accompanying the ship, said the ship had accelerated due to an engine problem. “The tug boats tried to stop the giant until one of the tow ropes broke,” he told La Repubblica.

Big cruise ships docking in Venice has been a long-running controversy in the city, with many locals arguing their numbers should be limited.

Italy’s transport minister, Danilo Toninelli, tweeted: “Today’s incident at the Port #Venezia shows that there is no longer any reason for #grandinavi [big ships] to pass through the Giudecca.”

Here’s the video: