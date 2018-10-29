14 dramatic photos show Venice underwater in the worst flood to hit the city in a decade

source Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

Three-quarters of Venice, Italy was underwater on Monday as a storm brought a historic flood to the city.

Heavy winds raised the water levels by more than five feet, causing the worst flooding in a decade.

Residents and tourists alike struggled to get around the city, even in tall rain boots, and several tourist attractions were shut down as locals dealt with the rising waters.

Here are some of the most dramatic pictures from the overwhelming flood.

St. Mark’s Square was closed to the public as water levels rose.

source Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

Source: Reuters

Residents and tourists alike struggled to get around the city in tall rain boots.

source Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

Source: Reuters

During times of flooding, the city erects elevated platforms to help people get around above the water. But they were later taken out when the water levels got too high and they risked being washed away.

source Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

Source: Reuters

Officials estimate that 75% of the city was under water on Monday, as high-tide exacerbated the already extreme flooding.

source Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

Source: Reuters

Venice is used to flooding, but this was an exceptional case.

source Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

Source: AP

Local officials say the waters reached as high as 5.12 feet, making it the worst flooding since December 2008.

source Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

Source: Reuters

Venice is currently in the middle of its flooding season, called acqua alta, which usually happens from autumn to spring.

source Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

Source: Reuters

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro says the flooding would not have happened if the city’s project Moses had been completed.

source Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

Source: AP

Project Moses is a series of underwater barriers that the city is creating to prevent the lagoon from being flooded when the tide reaches above 43 inches, which happens about four times a year.

source Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

Source: AP

But the project is long-overdue, the high cost and a series of corruption scandals have slowed its progress.

source Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

Source: AP

Over the weekend, a marathon took place in Venice and the participants had to run through the rising waters.

source Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

Sources: Reuters, Runners World

Shop owners tried to keep the water out of their stores through pumps and metal or wooden barriers.

source Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

Source: AP

Elsewhere in Italy, six people died in the storm after they were hit by trees or debris.

source Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

Sources: AP, Reuters