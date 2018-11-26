‘Venom’ just passed ‘Wonder Woman’ at the worldwide box office — and there’s a particular reason it’s continued to dominate

caption “Venom” (2018) source Sony

“Venom” has officially surpassed “Wonder Woman” at the worldwide box office.

A major reason is China, where “Venom” has made $205 million compared to $90 million for “Wonder Woman.”

“Venom” has also topped other popular superhero movies, like “Spider-Man” and “Deadpool.”

“Venom” continues to shock Hollywood at the box office.

Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off continued its dominance over the weekend, pulling in another $21 million internationally and raising its worldwide total to $822 million.

That means it has officially surpassed another highly successful superhero movie, 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” at the global box office. “Wonder Woman” peaked at over $821 million, but “Venom” refuses to slow down.

READ MORE: How ‘Venom’ scored one of the biggest superhero-movie openings ever in China

A major reason for its stunning international box office is China. “Venom” has made $205 million there, while “Wonder Woman” made $90 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Exhibitor Relations senior box-office analyst Jeff Bock told Business Insider earlier this month that monster movies are “bonafide box office gold” in China, and “Venom” is “as monstrous as it gets in the superhero universe.” China also helped monster movies like “The Meg” and “Rampage” become box-office hits worldwide this year.

But “Wonder Woman” isn’t the only popular superhero movie that “Venom” has topped.

READ MORE: ‘Venom’ gives Sony an edge over Disney in its fight to keep Spider-Man, according to industry experts

The movie has also crossed the worldwide box office (unadjusted for inflation) of nearly every other “Spider-Man” movie, including “Spider-Man,” “Spider-Man 2,” “The Amazing Spider-Man,” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” The only ones it hasn’t reached are “Spider-Man 3” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which made $890 million and $880 million, respectively.

“Venom” is currently 70th on the list of highest-grossing movies in the world of all time, according to Box Office Mojo. Superhero movies like “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and both “Deadpool” movies are below it.

“Venom” has revitalized Sony’s “Spider-Man” plans, so it’s not surprising that the studio likely already scheduled a sequel for October, 2020. Expect a lot more “Venom” in the years to come.