A billionaire venture capitalist thinks music as we know it will be dead in 10 years

caption Billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla. source Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS

Billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla believes that we won’t listen to music in a decade. Instead, will be listening to custom made song equivalents that are built around our mood.

These tracks could be created by using AI technology, Khosla said.

Some consumers are already using Spotify’s mood-based playlists rather than picking specific artists or bands, for example.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In the future, we won’t be listening to our favorite bands or artists, we’ll be listening to custom made sounds that are tailored to our mood. At least, that’s what billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla believes.

“I actually think 10 years from now, you won’t be listening to music,” Khosla said during a fireside chat at Creative Destruction Lab’s second annual Super Session event, as reported by TechCrunch.

Instead, the Khosla Ventures CEO believes that consumers will be listening to music that is designed specifically for them, their preferences, and their needs.

Read more: Tech billionaire reveals the polite, yet brutal way he responds to underwhelming gifts

While his opinions may seem outlandish, there’s some evidence that consumers are shifting away from specific artists or bands to listen to more mood-based playlists.

Techcrunch pointed to a recent Medium post in which journalist Stuart Dredge discusses the role that AI can play in the music industry and in creating music that is tailor-made for each person.

Dredge points to how consumers are using Spotify now as an example of how our listening habits are changing. Consumers are increasingly listening to playlists that are centered around activities or emotions rather than necessarily choosing specific songs, he says.

Spotify did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on this.

German app Endel, which recently signed a distribution deal with Warner Bros, is making headway in this style of music. Endel takes data such as your location, the time, or the weather to create personalized “soundscapes” to help you focus or relax.

If this was combined with mind-reading headsets, for example, these apps could be better equipped to make suggestions in the future on what you want to listen to based on your mood.