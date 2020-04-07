Some Verizon customers say they can’t get internet installed or repaired until November as the company quietly cancels in-person service

Verizon has quietly canceled in-person technician visits for customers who need internet installed and repaired at their homes and businesses amid lockdown orders.

Verizon’s website said Tuesday morning that “technicians will not be able to enter” homes or businesses, but appeared to change the policy shortly after to reflect that the company is simply “minimizing” at-home work.

Several Verizon customers have written on Twitter that their technician visits have been canceled, and others have been told they can’t get service installed until November.

Verizon, one of the largest internet service providers in the US, has quietly canceled installations and repairs for customers as a precaution “to keep our employees and customers safe.”

Several people have written on Twitter that their in-person visits from technicians have been canceled, and others say they’re being told appointments for installations are not available until November.

Information posted to Verizon’s website has not helped to clarify the status of the company’s in-person technician visits. On Tuesday morning, Verizon’s webpage for coronavirus-related FAQs said that technicians “would not be able to enter your home or business to install new services or to do repair work.” Shortly after, the website was changed to say that Verizon was “minimizing” in-home installation work.

A Verizon spokesperson told Business Insider the company was limiting in-home visits “to medical emergencies and critical installations.”

Verizon is one of the largest internet service providers in the US, and provides Fios, broadband, and voice services to an estimated 25 million residences and 5.8 million businesses.

Internet access at home has become an essential service for hundreds of millions of people who are working remotely, taking classes online, and spending more time at home amid lockdown orders and shelter-in-place directives to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease. Verizon is one of the dozens of internet and telecom providers who have pledged to keep customers connected amid the pandemic by declining to terminate service to those who can’t pay, waiving late fees, and opening up WiFi hotspots.

Verizon customer Michael Barbour told Business Insider that he received a text message from Verizon canceling his installation appointment the day before it was scheduled, and did not provide any further information about how he can get his internet up and running.

“Out of an abundance of caution related to COVID-19 and for the safety of our customers and employees, Verizon has suspended new installation work at this time,” the text message read. “We will reach out to reschedule at a later date.”

Barbour works for a chemical supplier for large corporations making products to fight the coronavirus outbreak, a job that’s been deemed “essential” amid New Jersey’s lockdown orders. He told Business Insider that without internet, he may be forced to go into the office to do his job.

Verizon has also limited its service at its owned and operated retail locations, reducing hours for employees and moving to pickup-only transactions as of March 30. Verizon wrote in a recent update on its website that all customers who visit stores are “required to wear a mask or cloth face covering.” If they don’t, they’ll be asked to leave and reschedule their appointment.