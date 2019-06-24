Verizon FiOS service went down for large chunks of the Northeast on Monday

source Downdetector.com

Verizon FiOS service went down in the northeastern and central US on Monday morning.

The issues started around 7 a.m. EST, and service had started to return by 11:30 a.m.

Verizon FiOS customers in the Northeast and central United States reported issues with their internet service on social media on Monday morning.

A map from the downdetector.com website shows that much of the northeastern US was without Verizon FiOS internet service.

The outages started occurring as far back as around 7 a.m. EST, as shown by a FiOS customer from Philadelphia.

Anyone in Philly having Fios issues? #verizonoutage — SJPhilly (@DCSuzyJ) June 24, 2019

Verizon earlier confirmed that its FiOS internet service was experiencing issues, and by 11:30 a.m., told Business Insider that the issues had been resolved and that internet service was starting to return to normal.