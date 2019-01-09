Verizon Media and Microsoft Expand Partnership with Global Native Advertising Deal

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 January 2019 – Today, Verizon Media and Microsoft announced a new multi-year global native advertising deal. Through this deal which launches this month, marketers will gain additional access to 20 percent more native inventory through Oath Ad Platforms with high-performing ad formats on Microsoft News/MSN, including exclusive placements. Additionally, the companies have extended their existing relationship, which delivers unrivaled access to brand safe video, display and content marketing solutions across Microsoft properties globally including MSN, Outlook and XBox. Marketers can continue to partner directly with the Verizon Media sales team to access these ad opportunities across devices.









“We help advertisers easily solve their business challenges with our unified ad platforms, and we’re continuing to build on this strong foundation by introducing even more high quality, global inventory through this deal,” said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media. “Partnering with Microsoft enables us to bring together this premium inventory with our ad tech, quality content and the most diverse, verified data in the industry to connect marketers with their key audiences at scale.”

With Microsoft properties reaching almost 500 million people every month, Oath Ad Platforms will deliver high quality native ad opportunities across every page of Microsoft News/MSN in more than 30 countries around the world. Native ads on the MSN homepage and article pages offer a larger storytelling canvas for brands, including some exclusive placements only available through Oath Ad Platforms. As programmatic native inventory becomes available on additional Microsoft properties, this inventory will also be available through Oath Ad Platforms.

Today’s announcement follows a strong year of native advertising growth; Verizon Media closed 2018 with double digit growth in native advertising year-over-year along with increased performance. Verizon Media will continue to make it simple for marketers to align their brands with quality content at unparalleled scale, access innovative ad formats, and leverage the most diverse, verified data in the industry.





