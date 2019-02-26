Verizon Media Launches Verizon Ads SDK, Integrating with IAB Tech Lab Open Measurement

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – February 26, 2019 – Verizon Media today launched the Verizon Ads SDK, a single and modular SDK for app developers that brings together the best monetization assets of AOL and Yahoo, and can provide access to complete mobile demand across Oath Ad Platforms. The SDK is integrated with the IAB Tech Lab Open Measurement SDK and will replace the Flurry Monetization and ONE Mobile SDKs, and bring a more powerful approach to app monetization.

Available from today, developers across Southeast Asia can look forward to leverage the new SDK to improve their monetization immediately.

Designed with a commitment to trust and open partnership, the Verizon Ads SDK integrates with the IAB Tech Lab Open Measurement SDK to allow for seamless viewability measurement by the industry’s leading third-party providers. With this integration, publishers need only to integrate a single SDK and advertisers have more control and can confidently access and measure mobile app inventory with their viewability vendor of choice.

The Verizon Ads SDK has been designed to support publisher SDK size and extensibility needs. The pluggable architecture allows for app developers to extend functionality over time and incorporate new ad placements with minimal effort. These new monetization opportunities no longer require an entirely new SDK, but rather, a small plug-in.

The Verizon Ads SDK also enables publishers to tailor the SDK to their specific needs, reducing the overall SDK footprint. For example, Verizon Media’s own properties, such as Yahoo Sports and Yahoo Finance, are adopting a customized version of the SDK to fit their individual monetization efforts.

Mobile publishing and technology have evolved significantly over the past decade, yet ad SDKs – a critical component of mobile monetization – have largely remained the same. App developers are forced to make trade-offs between revenue and user experience due to SDK size, integration cost, and ad format support, among other factors. With the release of the Verizon Ads SDK, app developers and publishers will now have the modern tools they need to say ‘yes’ to both revenue and user experience, instead of having to choose between them.

For more information on the Verizon Ads SDK and how to integrate, visit sdk.verizonmedia.com . Developers can look forward to improving their monetization today.

Verizon Media: