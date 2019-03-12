Verizon has fixed an outage that prevented ‘a ton’ of customers on the East Coast from texting

source woodpencil/Shutterstock

The carrier initially confirmed the outage in customer responses on Twitter Tuesday morning.

It’s one of several Verizon outages that have occurred in recent months.

Verizon has resolved an outage that prevented some customers on the East Coast from sending text messages on Tuesday morning.

“We experienced an issue impacting texting services for some customers this morning,” a Verizon spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Business Insider. “Our engineers were able to identify and resolve the issue quickly. Service is now fully restored.”

The carrier’s customer support Twitter account confirmed the outage when addressing questions from customers on Tuesday morning. The issue appeared to have started at 8:30 a.m. on March 12, according to The North Jersey Record, and Verizon said “a ton of customers” had been affected.

Verizon’s response came after many Twitter users called out the service provider on social media Tuesday morning.

Anyone else having Verizon outages? — Fitz (@Fitzy205) March 12, 2019

I'm pretty sure "verizon get your shit together" is trending — El Travs ???? (@el_travs) March 12, 2019

I'm talking to Verizon because I cant send or receive texts but data & calling work…. good morning — t ???? (@tvrree) March 12, 2019

Verizon get your shit together pic.twitter.com/551S21GZYN — Kyle Jeffcoat (@jeffcoat_kyle) March 12, 2019

This isn’t the first time Verizon’s network has endured an outage in recent months. In September, it experienced an outage impacting portions of the Northeast, the Midwest, and the South, while customers in Florida reported an outage in January. A more recent outage in February affected customers in Michigan.